Save Up to $60 on Govee Smart Lighting With These Early Black Friday Deals

Smart lighting is a convenient and customizable way to make a big impact on the ambiance in your home. While investing in smart devices for your home isn't cheap, Black Friday deals can make it a little more affordable to take the leap. Amazon has slashed prices on select Govee smart lighting by as much as $60 right now, with plenty of options for every space so you can set your home the way you like it ahead of the holiday season. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for the basics, start with smart bulbs. You can grab a 2-pack or a 4-pack of Govee smart bulbs at 40% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon. That brings the cost to $10 or $24, respectively. Another popular option is strip lights. You can get a waterproof outdoor LED strip light spanning over 32 feet for $100 after applying the on-page coupon. There's also an indoor version measuring in at 100 feet that you can grab for $48 -- that's a $25 savings.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

And for a huge impact, Govee's Glide Hexa light panels are a creative way to jazz up your space. The 10-pack is down to just $120 right now. Or you can save $50 on the Lyra floor lamp, bringing the price to just $100. It has 1,500 lumens and a minimalist design that make a big impact without taking up a ton of space. Plus, each of these options have a setting that will let your lamp react to music in the environment, which creates the perfect atmosphere for whatever you're celebrating. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon on each of those pages to get the full savings.

There are plenty of other great options available at deep discounts as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your home. And keep an eye on Amazon's Black Friday sale, as well as Black Friday deals at Best Buy for more savings on smart home devices and accessories as we get closer to the big event.