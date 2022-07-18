Save Up to $500 On Sony's Ultra HD X80K Smart Google TV

You don't have to break the bank to get a high-end TV with stunning 4K picture. There's a huge market out there for more budget-friendly models, like the Sony X80K, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to $502 off several sizes of this UHD Sony TV, with prices starting at $548 for the , and ranging up to $1,798 for the massive . There's no set expiration on these offers, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The X80K is just a slight step down from the Sony X90J that was featured on our list of the best TVs overall for 2022, and still has plenty to offer -- especially when you can grab it at a discount. It's equipped with a powerful X1 processor, plus support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, for crisp and immersive 4K UHD picture. It runs on the Google TV operating system, and is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart devices. It also features support for AirPlay 2, so you can stream content directly from your Apple device as well. And because it's equipped with Sony hardware, it's designed with a high-performance gaming mode that's exclusive to PlayStation 5 users.