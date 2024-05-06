Save Up to $500 on Samsung's Stylish 'The Frame' TV

Samsung makes some of the best smart TVs out there, and The Frame is one of its more unique models. If you've been looking for a smart TV that blends in seamlessly with your home and doubles as a piece of art, then this deal might be for you. Until 9:59 p.m. PT today, you can get up to $500 off a Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tizen 65-inch The Frame TV.

Standing at 65 inches, The Frame by Samsung is perfect for living rooms and larger spaces. It offers 4K (2160p) for detailed images and features LED lighting to support brightness and contrast. This is, of course, a smart TV that you can connect to your Wi-Fi network, so you can watch your preferred online content and streaming apps.

The Frame also includes four HDMI ports, so you can plug your preferred devices into the TV and enjoy several kinds of media. It's got a refresh rate of 120Hz, so it will be good for gaming and live events. Best Buy is also throwing in a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Remember that this deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT today.

Best Buy has also slashed prices for The Frame in a few other sizes:

Looking for a smart TV but want to explore all your options? Check out our smart TV reviews before you buy.