Save Up to 50% On Samsung and LG TVs for Your Entertainment Space

If you want to take a break from the sun and cool off inside this summer, you may want to invest in a new big screen TV to keep everyone entertained. Right now Woot has discounted a ton of brand new Samsung and LG TVs by up to 50%, helping you elevate your entertainment space for hundreds less. The sale even includes new 2023 models and high-end OLED displays. These offers are available now through July 31, while supplies last. However, we expect some of these items to sell out before then, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The 2022 model of the popular Frame TV by Samsung is available starting at $418, with the 55-inch model marked down to just $1,088. It has an anti-reflection matte QLED display that will display art on your screen when you're not watching it, allowing it to blend into your space.

If you are set on an OLED model, Woot has slashed the price on the 2022 65-inch S95B OLED TV by $1,408, meaning you'll pay just $1,590 right now. Or you can get the new 2023 77-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV at a $998 markdown, bringing the price to $3,500 for those wanting a huge OLED panel.

Just looking for a big screen option and aren't worried about getting an OLED model? Check out the 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV by Samsung. At 47% off, you'll pay just $1,700 to get one for your home -- that's a $1,498 discount. And it has features like Dolby Atmos, object tracking sound and an anti-glare screen to fully immerse you in your favorite movies and shows.

And for the bottom-dollar price in this sale, you can grab the smaller 43-inch LG NanoCell 75 for just $350 (save $170). While we wouldn't recommend a TV that small for your main entertainment hub, it's a solid option for an office or bedroom -- and it has support for HDR, HDR10 and HLG, along with a Game Optimizer setting with auto low-latency mode, which might make this a good option for gamers.

There are plenty of other models worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot. And for more options, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best 4K TV deals happening now.