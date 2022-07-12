Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
Deals

Save Up to 31% On Amazon Brand Daily Essentials for Your Home During Prime Day

Stock up on everything from sandwich bags and paper towels to headache medicine and hand sanitizer.
A roll of toilet paper sits against a light blue background.
Claire Mueller | Unsplash

It's Prime Day, and that means Amazon (and competitors including Target and Best Buy) will offer discounts on thousands of items over the next 48 hours. While many will be shopping for TVs and laptops, Prime Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials for your home. These are things you need and use daily, so why pay full price for them?

Amazon-brand household items are discounted by up to 31% right now. Save on trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, first aid, medicine and so much more. 

We've highlighted a few of the best deals below for your kitchen, bathroom and more, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection of everyday essentials at Amazon.

Kitchen essentials

Bathroom essentials

Vitamin and medicine essentials

First aid essentials

Baby essentials

Pantry essentials

Other household essentials