Save Over $1,000 on 4K Samsung TVs With One-Day Deals at Woot

Black Friday week is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new TV, and you'll find tons of great bargains at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. But they're not the only ones offering serious savings on TVs at the moment. Woot is also getting in on the action with its own one-day sale on Samsung TVs, with some models discounted by over $1,000. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, with a chance that some models may sell out before then, so get your order in soon if you see a deal you don't want to miss.

With prices ranging all the way up to $3,970, this sale is geared towards high-end and pricier models, though there are a few more affordable options with prices starting at $400. We named the the best 4K TV you can get without upgrading to an OLED model, and right now you can pick one up for as much as 44% off the usual price. It's only available with a 43- or 85-inch screen, so you'll have to go big or keep it small.

If you're not sure what size you should get, you should consider a 65-inch model, which we describe as the "Goldilocks" size for TVs -- not too big and not too small. And right now, you can pick up this on sale for $1,750, which saves you $1,248 compared to the usual price. It features a stunning 4K OLED display, plus support for Dolby Atmos and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for easy hands-free control.

And if you want a TV that's going to blend in with your home's decor, you can grab one of Samsung's sleek . With interchangeable magnetic bezels and a 4K QLED display that doubles as a digital picture frame, it works just as well as a piece of artwork as it does a TV. Sizes range from 32 to 85 inches, with some models discounted by as much as 33%.