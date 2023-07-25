Save $200 on This JBL Soundbar and Get the Movie Theater Experience at Home

Upgrading your TV's audio is an easy way to bring a bit of the movie theater experience right to your own living room. And you don't have to invest in a pricey and complicated surround sound setup to get powerful, room-filling audio. The JBL Bar 5.0 is a simple standalone soundbar that provides a seriously immersive watch experience, and right now you can snag it for just $200 at Amazon, which is 50% off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this savings.

The JBL Bar 5.0 packs a big punch for a single speaker, and is loaded with tons of advanced features that can make all your shows, movies and games feel more immersive. It's a five-channel soundbar that's equipped with Dolby Atmos support and JBL's MultiBeam technology for 3D surround sound without the need for multiple speakers. And with four passive radiators, it still boasts deep, rich bass even without a subwoofer. It also supports Dolby Vision and has an HDMI eARC port with 4K passthrough, so you don't have to sacrifice video quality for better sound. Plus, it's equipped with AirPlay, Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity so it's easy to stream audio wirelessly as well. And it's compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can control it hands-free with a smart speaker or display.

