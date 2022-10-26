Save Hundreds on New and Refurb 4K TVs From Samsung, Sony and LG

We all want to get the most out of our downtime. Whether you're streaming movies and shows with the family, rooting for your favorite sports team with friends or playing video games, having a quality TV is can make or break the experience. Whether you want to snag a massive screen for your main entertainment space, a TV built to withstand the elements for a cozy night on the patio or a smaller TV perfect for an office or bedroom, you'll find plenty of options in this at Woot. You can save hundreds on new and refurbished TVs, along with projectors, cables, wall mounts and more, with some models even beating out prices at Amazon. These offers are available through Nov. 30 while supplies last.

There are a ton of great TVs available in this sale, including , a high-quality 4K QLED TV from Samsung that is on sale for up to 31% off, with prices starting at $2,430. It's made for outdoor use in your patio space, with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. It also has an anti-reflection screen to minimize glare and upscales non-4K content automatically.

Another popular Samsung TV in the sale is the 2022 model of The Frame. It's on sale for as low as , with screens ranging up to 85 inches in size. (The 32-inch model does not feature 4K.) The great thing about this slim TV is that when you're not watching it you can set it in art mode, which will display classic art in your frame, which makes your space look less cluttered. Like the Terrace, this TV also features an anti-reflection display.

If you're looking for an ultra-bright display with a truly impressive screen size, check out the . You can snag the 86-inch model at a discount of $950, bringing the price to $2,550, or the 75-inch screen at 36% off, meaning you'll pay just $1,600. It has an ultra-thin frame and precision dimming for added clarity. Plus the AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically to improve your entertainment experience.

If you're looking for a refurbished model, 4K TV is a solid option starting at just $940 for the 65-inch size. The 2021 model features Dolby Vision HDR and has exclusive features for the PS5 console, along with a frame rate of 120 fps, making it a good fit for gamers.

Aside from the TVs highlighted above, there are a lot of other models available, as well as plenty of accessories to get you started, so be sure to check out the at Woot. As some models tend to sell out, you might want to make your selection sooner rather than later to ensure you get exactly what you want. And if you still can't find what you're looking for, take a look at other 4K TV deals available now.