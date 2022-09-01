Save Hundreds on a Refurb Amazon Fire TV Today Only at Woot

Considering that Amazon makes a growing selection of smart devices and streaming sticks, as well as plenty of its own original shows and movies, it was only a matter of time before it started making its own TVs as well. There are two different Amazon Fire TVs on the market right now, the Omni and the 4-Series, and right now you can pick up both models at a discount.

Today only, of 43, 50 and 55-inch factory refurbished Fire TVs available, with prices starting at just $190 -- saving you hundreds compared to shopping new. This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a chance that some models could sell out before then.

According to Woot, factory refurbished items are about as close to "new" as you can get without actually being new. All items have been inspected and restored to full working condition, and they come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty in case you run into any issues in the first three months.

The entry level 4-Series and the more advanced Omni TV are identical in terms of picture. Both are equipped with a stunning 4K ultra HD display, and feature support for HDR10 and HLG for rich, vibrant colors. Plus support for Dolby Digital Plus gives the potential for powerful, immersive audio with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio.

The biggest difference between these two models is that the Omni TV is equipped with a built-in microphone for truly hands-free control. You can turn the TV on and off, adjust the volume, browse streaming apps and more using only the sound of your voice. The 4-Series also offers hands-free control, but you'll have to use the voice remote. Prices for the range from $190 to $314, which saves you up to $225 compared to the list price. The starts at $260 and ranges up to $350 for the 55-inch model, saving you up to $220 compared to the list price.