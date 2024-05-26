Save Almost 90% With This Memorial Day Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Deal

Most laptops and desktop PCs these days are running the latest Windows 11 Home from Microsoft. Now you can score the Pro version for a fraction of its normal price. Upgrading means getting a slew of new features including BitLocker Drive Encryption, a must-have for the security-conscious laptop owner. But Windows 11 Pro can be expensive given that it would run you $200 to buy it from Microsoft directly. this $25 deal from StackSocial is one you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible, especially since this Memorial Day deal won't hang around for too much longer.

Although this is a great deal, it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine meets the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users, folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.

If you're still on Windows 10 and don't want to move to Windows 11, there's also a Windows 10 Pro license on sale for just $25. Those still considering options for a new computer should check out our roundup of the best laptop deals and desktop deals for some solid options.