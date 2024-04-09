Save $80 Off This Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV While You Still Can

We're big fans of budget TVs, especially with recent models proving you don't always have to spend a colossal amount to get a great experience. Toshiba is a name that has been around for a long, long time and now you can pick up the company's 43-inch Class C350 Series TV for just $200. That's a price that saves you $80 off the original asking price without the hassle of clipping coupons or entering codes. This particular deal is at Best Buy, but the same retailer is also offering the exact same TV for the same $200 price over on Amazon as well -- so consider that if you have some Amazon credit that needs to find a home.

With a 43-inch display, this 2023 Toshiba might be a little small for your living room, but is great for smaller spaces like the bedroom. Its 4K resolution is probably overkill for this size, but Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 should deliver vivid colors and sharp contrast. It runs on Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can access all your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, and the remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to browse hands-free using Alexa. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay, so you can easily stream content wirelessly using your iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

