Get 80% Off This Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 Soundbar Before It's Gone

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your home theater setup is to ditch the in-TV speakers and splash out on a new soundbar. But buying a great soundbar normally means spending a lot of money, especially if you'd previously looked at something like the Hardman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700. That soundbar would normally sell for around $1,000, but today you can get an incredible 80% off that price. That means that you'll pay just $200 for this product, and you won't have to lift a finger to do it. That means that there are no codes or coupons here. Do note that the price will show $230 until you add your new soundbar to the cart though, at which point it'll be reduced even further.

Despite the $200 asking price, this soundbar is still available in black or white, so make sure to pick the one you prefer before adding it to your cart. They're both the same on the inside, offering room-filling surround sound without the need for more speakers and wires. That's be the MultiBeam technology at work, and it's designed to create a wider soundstage no matter what you're watching or playing.

Setting your new soundbar up is quick and easy thanks to support for Google Home, while wireless options include Apple AirPlay as well as access to more than 300 music streaming services. What's more, the MultiBeam 700 supports HDMI ARC so you can integrate it with almost any TV including all the very best, too.

This could well be one of the best soundbar deals around right now, so don't sleep on it. Any delay does mean that you risk missing out -- we're told the deal will end at the end of the month.