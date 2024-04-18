Save $700 Off This 4K Projector at Amazon While You Still Can

While it's true that high-end TVs seem to be getting ever bigger, they still can't compete with the best projectors when it comes to image size. If you choose a good 4K projector you'll even get top-notch image quality as well. Right now you can pick one of those projectors up and save a whopping $700 to boot. That's possible thanks to an Amazon deal that slashes the Xgimi Horizon Pro projector's price to just $999, a return to its best price ever there. This deal doesn't require you to enter any pesky codes or clip any coupons, but these kinds of limited-time deals also don't have a published end date which means that this discount could end at any minute and without warning -- be sure to keep that in mind.

The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K has a ton of features that make it a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their old projector or make the jump from a big-screen TV. The 4K resolution and support for HDR ensure you'll get a great picture, while the ultra-bright 1,500 ISO lumens mean you won't find yourself squinting at a dark image. Other features of note include auto keystone correction and an autofocus capability. And we didn't even get to the fact that this projector can generate a 200-inch image yet, either.

Looking to enjoy content without the hassle of wires? This projector has Android TV built in so you can enjoy any of the more than 5,000 Google Play apps while Chomecast support is built-in as well.

Alternatively, the Xgimi Halo Plus projector is our top pick for a portable 1080p projector, making it great for camping trips and more -- and right now a 23% discount means you can get one for just $650. Finally, the Xgimi MoGo2 is another protector designed to help you want content on the go and now it's available at almost its best price yet at just $250.

Not sure that a projector is for you but still want to enjoy a great picture? Our list of the best OLED TV deals is just the ticket.