Save $50 on This Insignia Sound Bar With My Best Buy Plus or Total

If you're trying to create a budget-friendly home theater experience and already have a great budget TV, the next step in your journey is a decent soundbar. While the audio that comes with a traditional TV is fine, having a soundbar will give you much better audio, and if you want to do that on a budget this 2-channel Insignia is a good option. While it usually goes for $100, if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can grab it for just $50.

Right out of the box, it's important to note that Insignia is Best Buy's budget brand, so you aren't going to get a fancy speaker with a lot of features with this soundbar. That's not to say it's bad, quite the opposite; for $50, the audio fidelity is reasonably good, and you'll notice a big upgrade from your TV. The same goes for how loud this can get without causing any compression issues, which is impressive when higher-end brands like Vizio and Bose have issues doing so at the budget level.

In terms of inputs, you have four options: A USB, an HDMI, a USB-A, and an AUX. That doesn't give you much if you want to hook up several devices, but it's not bad for a budget device. More importantly, it can also connect through Bluetooth, so it's a great speaker to use if you want to stream some music without turning on the TV.

All-in-all, the Insignia 2-channel soundbar is a great budget soundbar, and if you don't want to spend a lot of money and have a Best Buy Plus or Total subscription, it's well worth the $50. On the other hand, if you'd like something a bit fancier, there are a few other soundbar deals you can look at.