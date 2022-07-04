Boost Your Body's Recovery Speed With $100 Off This Theragun Elite Massager

Summer is officially here along with clear skies and open trails, so it's a great time to get back to your fitness routine. Whether it's running, hiking, biking or lifting, one of the most important parts of any workout is the recovery. Along with proper rest, hydration and nutrition, a good way to help promote recovery and reduce muscle soreness is with a massage gun. And right now at Best Buy, you can grab the advanced handheld massage gun for $100 off, bringing the price down to $300. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Theragun Elite is one of Therabody's most powerful massage devices available, and falls between the Theragun Prime and Pro that topped our list of the best massage guns for this year. It can deliver up to 40 pounds of force, and has an adjustable speed range of 1750 to 2400 PPMs. And with built-in Bluetooth, the Therabody companion app can use your activity data to provide customized massage routines for optimized recovery. Along with the Elite massage gun, this deal includes a travel case and five swappable attachments for targeted massages, including a cone for pinpoint muscle treatment and a wedge to help reduce lactic acid buildup.