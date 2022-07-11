Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: Shop the Prime Day Competitor Deals Now

Best Buy's Black Friday in July, its Amazon Prime Day competition sale, has just officially kicked off. The sale, which runs from July 11 through July 13, is a day longer than Prime Day and also doesn't require a membership in order to take advantage of the deals. Whether you're looking for a new gaming PC, tablet, headphones, cell phone or even major appliance, this limited-time sale can help you get one for less.
The sale is a big one, so we'd suggest giving it a look to see what you may be most interested in. Additionally, our team of deal hunting experts will be curating a list of the best Best Buy Black Friday in July deals that you won't want to miss out on below so be sure to check back often.
Best Buy Black Friday in July TV deals
This smart TV boasts full 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches, but the 55-inch model is a sweet spot for both size and price for this sale.
- LG 75-inch LED 4K TV: $650 (save $180)
- Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV: $330 (save $140)
- Insignia 32-inch LED TV: $100 (save $70)
- TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $150)
- Sony 48-inch Bravia OLED 4K: $800 (save $500)
- LG 65-inch C1 OLED: $1,600 (save $300)
Best Buy Black Friday in July Chromebook and laptop deals
This 14-inch Asus laptop comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage and runs Windows 11S. It's not a powerhouse machine, but at $100 it's perfect for those who want to browse the web, create some documents, answer emails, check in on social media and other basic tasks.
- Lenovo Chromebook 3: $79 (save $60)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $99 (save $80)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $149 (save $150)
- Asus Chromebook 14: $149 (save $150)
- Asus 14-inch Windows laptop: $100 (save $150)
- Dell Inspiron 3511: $400 (save $200)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $500 (save $300)
- MacBook Air M1: $900 (save $100)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch M1: $1,100 (save $200)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals
The second-gen AirPods are back down to their lowest price at just $100. Whether you need another set of AirPods or you're finally ready to check out your first one, you won't want to pass up this offer.
- Apple TV 4K: $120 (save $60)
- Beats Studio3 noise canceling headphones: $180 (save $170)
- MacBook Air M1: $900 (save $100)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch M1: $1,100 (save $200)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $359 (save $70)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $50)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
Best Buy Black Friday in July smart home deals
The 2nd-gen Nest Mini is a great smart speaker that doesn't take up much space. It comes in a variety of colors, including grey, black, blue and red, and can be used all around your house. At this price, you may want to pick up a few of them to have around.
- Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $55 (save $45)
- Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit: $140 (save $30)
- Netgear Orbi 3-pack mesh Wi-Fi kit: $400 (save $50)
- Nest Hub Max smart display: $170 (save $60)
Best Buy Black Friday in July wearable deals
Named a CNET Editors' Choice winner for its large screen and faster charging time, this Apple Watch gives its wearers retina display, adjustable brightness, customizable watch faces and more. It can track blood oxygen, heart rate and other health needs, and has the same battery life of its predecessor, which is about 18 hours. You can even take this smartwatch in the water up to 164 feet. It was originally $499, and now you can grab this for $70 off at $429.
- Fitbit Charge 5: $110 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $200 (save $50)
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $70 (save $30)
- Fitbit Sense: $180 (save $120)
- Garmin Instinct: $180 (save $50)
Best Buy Black Friday in July appliance deals
Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one first-hand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks -- and a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal.
This is only a few bucks more than the previous all-time low, making it a great time to pick one up for yourself.
- Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart air fryer: $50 (save $50)
- Shark Air Purifier 4: $200 (save $150)
- LG 5.0 cubic foot washer machine: $700 (save $250)
- Amana over-the-range microwave: $219 (save $101)