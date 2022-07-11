Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: Shop the Prime Day Competitor Deals Now

Best Buy's Black Friday in July, its Amazon Prime Day competition sale, has just officially kicked off. The sale, which runs from July 11 through July 13, is a day longer than Prime Day and also doesn't require a membership in order to take advantage of the deals. Whether you're looking for a new gaming PC, tablet, headphones, cell phone or even major appliance, this limited-time sale can help you get one for less.

The sale is a big one, so we'd suggest giving it a look to see what you may be most interested in. Additionally, our team of deal hunting experts will be curating a list of the best Best Buy Black Friday in July deals that you won't want to miss out on below so be sure to check back often.

Best Buy Black Friday in July TV deals

Best Buy This smart TV boasts full 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches, but the 55-inch model is a sweet spot for both size and price for this sale.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Chromebook and laptop deals

Best Buy This 14-inch Asus laptop comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage and runs Windows 11S. It's not a powerhouse machine, but at $100 it's perfect for those who want to browse the web, create some documents, answer emails, check in on social media and other basic tasks.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The second-gen AirPods are back down to their lowest price at just $100. Whether you need another set of AirPods or you're finally ready to check out your first one, you won't want to pass up this offer.

Best Buy Black Friday in July smart home deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The 2nd-gen Nest Mini is a great smart speaker that doesn't take up much space. It comes in a variety of colors, including grey, black, blue and red, and can be used all around your house. At this price, you may want to pick up a few of them to have around.

Best Buy Black Friday in July wearable deals

Best Buy Named a CNET Editors' Choice winner for its large screen and faster charging time, this Apple Watch gives its wearers retina display, adjustable brightness, customizable watch faces and more. It can track blood oxygen, heart rate and other health needs, and has the same battery life of its predecessor, which is about 18 hours. You can even take this smartwatch in the water up to 164 feet. It was originally $499, and now you can grab this for $70 off at $429. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Best Buy Black Friday in July appliance deals

Best Buy Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one first-hand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks -- and a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal. This is only a few bucks more than the previous all-time low, making it a great time to pick one up for yourself.