Samsung TV Sale: Save Up to $800 on Select Models at Best Buy

Samsung has made some of the best TVs around for a long time now, so any time its TVs are reduced in price it is worth taking notice of. Whether you are looking for a good-sized 43-inch, or a whopping 85-inch 8K monster, Samsung offers something for everyone.

Right now, Best Buy has a sale that will let you save up to $700 on select Samsung TVs so now is a great time to pick up a new 4K or even 8K TV if you are so inclined.

There are a lot of different models to choose from in this Samsung sale so it is worth your time to scroll through and find the best bargain. While saving sounds amazing, the price is still $3,499 so not exactly in the budget price range.

I really like the which brings the price to a reachable $799 while still offering excellent visuals and all the smarts you could want in a TV.

If you really want something unique though, the Samsung Sero is also available with a $400 saving. Its motorized platform lets you rotate the TV so that it can be viewed in both traditional landscape mode, or in portrait mode so it is easier to watch things like YouTube Shorts or TikTok. It's available for and is something that none of your friends are likely to have!



