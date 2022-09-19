Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test TVs
Deals

Samsung TV Sale: Save Up to $800 on Select Models at Best Buy

Whatever size of TV you want, Best Buy has some savings for you.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
The Samsung QN90B QLED TV main home page has apps and TV shows.
Samsung redesigned its main menu to focus on TV shows and movies, but it can seem cluttered with too many options.
Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung has made some of the best TVs around for a long time now, so any time its TVs are reduced in price it is worth taking notice of. Whether you are looking for a good-sized 43-inch, or a whopping 85-inch 8K monster, Samsung offers something for everyone.

Right now, Best Buy has a sale that will let you save up to $700 on select Samsung TVs so now is a great time to pick up a new 4K or even 8K TV if you are so inclined.

See at Best Buy

There are a lot of different models to choose from in this Samsung sale so it is worth your time to scroll through and find the best bargain. While saving $700 on a 65-Inch 8k QLED TV sounds amazing, the price is still $3,499 so not exactly in the budget price range.

I really like the $150 savings on the 65-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K which brings the price to a reachable $799 while still offering excellent visuals and all the smarts you could want in a TV. 

If you really want something unique though, the Samsung Sero is also available with a $400 saving. Its motorized platform lets you rotate the TV so that it can be viewed in both traditional landscape mode, or in portrait mode so it is easier to watch things like YouTube Shorts or TikTok. It's available for $1,100 on this Best Buy sale and is something that none of your friends are likely to have!