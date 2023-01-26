Samsung's Stylish The Frame TVs Are Up to $900 Off Today Only

Samsung's unique The Frame TV is as much a piece of decor as it is a screen for watching shows and movies. And right now, Woot is offering a chance to . Sizes range from 32 to 75 inches, with some models discounted by as much as $900. These deals are only available today, though, so you don't have long to get in on the savings.

The Frame is more than just a TV. It's also a stylish piece of digital artwork designed to blend seamlessly with the rest of your home. It's extremely sleek at just 1-inch thick, and it features interchangeable that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that fits your home's style. And just because it's also a display piece, that doesn't mean Samsung skimped on the hardware.

While the 32-inch model, down to $430 in this sale is just 1080p HD, all of the larger models are equipped with 4K QLED screens and boasts support for HDR10 Plus and a refresh rate of 120Hz for a crisp, rich picture. Each also has an anti-glare matte display, a new addition for the 2022 model, that almost entirely eliminates light reflection so you can see the screen clearly -- day or night.

When it's not in use, you can also set The Frame to art mode, where it functions as a digital picture frame. Hang it flush on a wall with the included slim wall mount and guests to your home will confuse it for a painting. You can upload your own photos or use one of the few artworks offered for free, or choose from over 1,400 art pieces with a $6 monthly subscription to Samsung's .