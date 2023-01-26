Tesla Earnings Doomsday Clock iOS 16.3 Features 2024 Polestar 2 'Poker Face' Review How to Transfer Your Netflix Profile Improve Your Gut Health Mental Health Exercises
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test TVs
Deals

Samsung's Stylish The Frame TVs Are Up to $900 Off Today Only

This sleek TV doubles as a unique piece of decor, and right now you can pick one up for hundreds off the usual price.
2 min read
A Samsung The Frame TV with the Mona Lisa on the screen against a purple background.
Samsung's The Frame 2022 
Samsung

Samsung's unique The Frame TV is as much a piece of decor as it is a screen for watching shows and movies. And right now, Woot is offering a chance to snag one of the latest 2022 models at a discount. Sizes range from 32 to 75 inches, with some models discounted by as much as $900. These deals are only available today, though, so you don't have long to get in on the savings. 

See at Woot

The Frame is more than just a TV. It's also a stylish piece of digital artwork designed to blend seamlessly with the rest of your home. It's extremely sleek at just 1-inch thick, and it features interchangeable magnetic bezels that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that fits your home's style. And just because it's also a display piece, that doesn't mean Samsung skimped on the hardware. 

While the 32-inch model, down to $430 in this sale is just 1080p HD, all of the larger models are equipped with 4K QLED screens and boasts support for HDR10 Plus and a refresh rate of 120Hz for a crisp, rich picture. Each also has an anti-glare matte display, a new addition for the 2022 model, that almost entirely eliminates light reflection so you can see the screen clearly -- day or night. 

When it's not in use, you can also set The Frame to art mode, where it functions as a digital picture frame. Hang it flush on a wall with the included slim wall mount and guests to your home will confuse it for a painting. You can upload your own photos or use one of the few artworks offered for free, or choose from over 1,400 art pieces with a $6 monthly subscription to Samsung's Art Store