Roku's Home Monitoring System is 15% Off During Its Black Friday Sale

Roku is best known for its Roku players and accessories. But the company also has a robust selection of smart home gadgets, including a home monitoring system that's 15% off during this early Black Friday sale. From now until the end of December, you can get Roku's Home Monitoring System SE for $85 -- that's $15 off with code ROKU15.

This system is super DIY-friendly, which means you can set it up with little effort. The system has entry and motion detection, free self-monitoring, long battery life and it's easily expandable. It works with Google Assistant and sends instant notifications to your mobile device. You'll also get professional monitoring 24/7 for less than 15 cents per day.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

