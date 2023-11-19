Roku's Home Monitoring System is 15% Off During Its Black Friday Sale
You can have a great home monitoring setup without breaking the bank.
Roku is best known for its Roku players and accessories. But the company also has a robust selection of smart home gadgets, including a home monitoring system that's 15% off during this early Black Friday sale. From now until the end of December, you can get Roku's Home Monitoring System SE for $85 -- that's $15 off with code ROKU15.
This system is super DIY-friendly, which means you can set it up with little effort. The system has entry and motion detection, free self-monitoring, long battery life and it's easily expandable. It works with Google Assistant and sends instant notifications to your mobile device. You'll also get professional monitoring 24/7 for less than 15 cents per day.
