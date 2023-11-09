This Early Black Friday Blink Camera Bundle Offers Whole Home Coverage at 61% Off

If you need a budget-friendly home security system for your whole home, this early Black Friday bundle from Amazon's Blink brand includes pretty much everything you're going to need when it comes to cameras. It includes options for both inside and outside the house, as well as a way to store content locally so you don't have to pay for a monthly subscription. You'd normally pay $360 for the items this bundle contains, but the whole set will only cost you $140 if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

The bundle includes two of Blink's latest Blink Outdoor 4 cameras with 1080p live recording, alert zones and a two-year battery life. These weatherproof cameras are ideal for keeping an eye on your patio or yard. The Blink Floodlight Camera, also in the bundle and regularly $100 on its own, has similar specs in terms of recording features, but boasts a motion-triggered 2,600-lumen floodlight for added security. It needs wiring in, but that means there's no need to worry about changing out batteries or recharging, making it a great camera to illuminate your driveway.

The bundle also helps protect the inside of your home with an indoor security camera. The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera offers an HD live view, can pan left and right, as well as tilt up and down, which is perfect if you're looking for a wayward pet or need to check out something specific. Just keep in mind that this is also a wired option, so you will have to pick a spot near an outlet rather than being able to put it anywhere.

Besides the cameras, the bundle also comes with the Sync Module 2, which links up all the devices and lets you monitor them from the Blink Home Monitor app. It also lets you record videos locally so that you don't have to pay for a pricey Blink subscription. The bundle also includes all the mounting kits, cable adaptors and chargers you're going to need to set everything up, making this one of the better Amazon Black Friday deals on home security that we've seen so far.