Refurbished Samsung Frame TVs Start at Just $330 at Woot

Gone are the days of tacky box TVs taking up a massive space in your living room, but if you want to forget about the TV entirely, grab a Frame TV. Samsung's Frame TV line is designed to keep your home looking chic when you're not sitting in front of the television. When off, the screen displays works of art instead. Right now Woot has a wide selection of factory-reconditioned Frame TVs available for less than you'd pay for a new model, with prices starting at just $330. These offers are available now through May 22, while supplies last.

If you're ready to upgrade to a larger screen but don't want to pay top-dollar, refurbs are a good way to save some cash. Each TV in the sale has been factory-reconditioned and restored to fully working condition, which means they're as close to new as you can get without actually buying new. Your purchase also comes with a 90-day Samsung warranty, just in case. Sizes range from a modest 32 inches up to a massive 85-inch screen, giving you plenty of options for any room in your home.

You can snag the 55-inch version of the 2022 model for $930 currently. It a good size for most living rooms and it has 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and an anti-reflection screen for a matte display of your art. However, if you're looking for an ultra-large screen to create a home theater, you can get the 75-inch model for $1,700. Or snag the 2021 model. It comes in a wide range of sizes, with the largest being 85 inches, which is marked down to just $2,280 right now. The 55-inch version is down to just $820.

The 32-inch 2020 model of The Frame is the cheapest TV in the sale, coming in at just $330. While we wouldn't recommend a screen this small for your main entertainment hub, it could work well in an office or bedroom. However, it does not offer 4K resolution, so if that's important to you, opt for a larger size.

Note that while free art is available and you can even upload your own photos, you'll need to get a subscription to the art store if you want access to Samsung's entire collection, which costs $6 a month.