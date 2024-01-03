Recover From New Year Workouts Faster With Over $200 Off Hyperice Massage Tools
From the Hypervolt massage gun to Normatec calf recovery, Hyperice's New Year sale will help you maintain your wellness goals.
Whether you plan to go hard in the New Year or you have ongoing muscle soreness, Hyperice makes some of the best massage guns and recovery devices on the market. And right now, thanks to a New Year's sale on the Hyperice website and price matching at the Hyperice Amazon storefront, you can save as much as $238 on the many recovery devices in their arsenal.
For example, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun, usually $199, is currently $174 and the portable version, the Hypervolt Go 2, is just $109, down from the regular price of $129. Or go for the Hypervolt 2 Pro, the most powerful massage gun in the lineup, and save $50, dropping it to $279.
The Venom Go heat and vibration wearable is discounted by 16%, so it's just $109 rather than $129. If you want to upgrade to have a carrying case and refill pads, you can get the Venom Go package at Amazon for $160 versus the regular price of $207.
And for your lower body, the Normatec 3 package, which would usually set you back $1,049, is now just $899 at the Hyperice website. It's designed to help your legs, hips and lower back recover from strain or exercise, and can also be bundled with the Hypervolt 2 Pro, including the heated head attachment, at Amazon for $1,099 -- a $238 total savings.
There's no indication of when the sale on the Hyperice site will end, and with Amazon's price fluctuations you may want to snap up any device you've been eyeing right away. Be sure to check your FSA account, too, because many of these items are eligible for reimbursement. And when you're done shopping the Hyperice sale, check out our roundup of the best fitness deals to help you hit all of your New Year goals.
