X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Protect Your Hearing With $10 Off These Curvd Earplugs

If you're regularly exposed to loud noises, this discounted pair of Curvd earplugs may help save your hearing.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
Curvd earplugs
Curvd/CNET

Many people don't realize how much our hearing degrades as we get older, especially with the world getting louder and louder. To that end, a solid pair of earplugs can slow down this process, whether you use them in the city or at a concert. 

Curvd earplugs do an excellent job at deafening noise wherever you go, and they're nicely discounted from both Amazon and Curvd. Right now, Curvd is offering its earplugs with a $10 discount, bringing them down to just $19.95 per pair. You still get to choose from a range of colors. Prime subscribers can get the same $10 discount on Amazon, too.

See at Amazon
See at Curvd

Curvd's earplugs are reusable, plus they're sustainable thanks to their recyclable materials. The ultra-soft construction won't irritate your ears, and they're easy to clean. An added wingtip helps ensure that they stay put, unlike normal earplugs that can move around during wear.

Looking for something that blocks out noise but also plays music? Our collection of the best earbuds and headphone deals includes plenty that will keep outside noise to a minimum -- but you probably won't want to try sleeping in them. You're going to want Curvd earplugs for that.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Other Wellness Guides

Personal Care

Sleep

Fitness

Nutrition

Medical and Mental Health