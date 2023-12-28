Protect Your Hearing With $10 Off These Curvd Earplugs
If you're regularly exposed to loud noises, this discounted pair of Curvd earplugs may help save your hearing.
Many people don't realize how much our hearing degrades as we get older, especially with the world getting louder and louder. To that end, a solid pair of earplugs can slow down this process, whether you use them in the city or at a concert.
Curvd earplugs do an excellent job at deafening noise wherever you go, and they're nicely discounted from both Amazon and Curvd. Right now, Curvd is offering its earplugs with a $10 discount, bringing them down to just $19.95 per pair. You still get to choose from a range of colors. Prime subscribers can get the same $10 discount on Amazon, too.
Curvd's earplugs are reusable, plus they're sustainable thanks to their recyclable materials. The ultra-soft construction won't irritate your ears, and they're easy to clean. An added wingtip helps ensure that they stay put, unlike normal earplugs that can move around during wear.
Looking for something that blocks out noise but also plays music? Our collection of the best earbuds and headphone deals includes plenty that will keep outside noise to a minimum -- but you probably won't want to try sleeping in them. You're going to want Curvd earplugs for that.
