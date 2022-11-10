Prime Members Can Take $280 Off a Mesh Router 3-Pack With Today's Early Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Mesh routers are a great way to upgrade your existing home network. Not only can they do a better job of eliminating dead spots around the home than a traditional router, but for large or divided spaces, they also tend to help keep your wireless speed fast. Mesh routers work as a team, and the more you have, the more dependable coverage you can rely on.

Black Friday might be a couple of weeks away, but plenty of early deals are already available at retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Amazon is getting in on the action, too, and right now Prime members can get 40% off a pack of three Eero Pro 6E mesh routers, slashing the price to just $419. That's a $280 savings. But this offer is only available today, Nov. 10.

The Eero Pro 6E is a top-tier mesh router option, especially if you have gigabit or faster home internet speeds. It's fast, reliable and supports the new 6GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices -- though it delivers excellent performance and speeds to all generations of Wi-Fi devices. This three-router system provides network coverage for up to 6,000 square feet, so you won't have to worry about dead zones, lag or buffering, even in larger homes.

This system can support over 100 connected devices, which is important now that everything from smart home devices to TVs use Wi-Fi. You can even use the Eero Pro 6E system as a smart home hub so you can control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices with Alexa -- "great inclusions for smart home enthusiasts," as Ry Crist wrote in CNET's Eero Pro 6E review. Whether you're working from home, streaming in 4K, gaming online or surfing the web, adding mesh routers to your home can be the boost your network needs, and at 40% off, this is a solid deal.

