Prime-Exclusive Discounts Drop Eufy's Excellent Smart Scales as Low as $32

Keeping track of your fitness goals is important, and having a smart scale can really help when it comes to gaining useful data, staying motivated and seeing your progress over time. You don't have to spend a fortune to get one either, with some affordable options in Eufy's lineup starting as low as $32 right now for Prime members.

The $32 Eufy P2 can tell you up to 15 different body stats and includes things like BMI, body fat and muscle mass, all of which are sent to your phone when you're connected to the scale. The scale can also sense up to a 0.1-pound change in your weight, so it's very accurate. All the stats and changes are reflected in the slightly weird body representation cartoon the app has. It's certainly a unique feature, if nothing else.

Besides that, the P2 has a lot of 3rd-party app integrations, such as Apple Health and Google Fit, which means you don't have to specifically switch to a new app if you don't want to. That being said, the Eufy app has some neat features like the ability to track the whole family's stats since you can add unlimited users. It's a good way to motivate everybody to stay healthy and encourage each other.

If you want something a bit more detailed, you could also spring for the Eufy P2 Pro scale, which we've featured on our list of favorite smart scales. It is a bit more expensive at $45, although that's down from $80, and can even use it measure your heart rate which is something seen on more premium scales.

