Best Smart Scale Deals: Save Up to $46 on Renpho, Wyze, QuardioBase and More

Although summer fitness is over, that doesn't mean general fitness is, so don't use the winter months as an excuse not to exercise and lie in bed instead. To that end, if you want to pump up your fitness motivation, a smart scale can help you identify where you are on your fitness journey and how you can improve. While it won't give you specific advice, it will give you a general sense of your health, and the fancier ones even give you more complex run-downs with things like skeletal strength, muscle mass and things of that nature.

Smart scales can provide more data about your body and overall health, and while they may sound pricey, tons of great models can be bought for less than $100. Below, we've rounded up some of the best smart scale deals out there at the moment so you can get one in your bathroom, bedroom or home gym for less. We'll continue to update this page as deals come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best prices available.

Best smart scale deals

Amazon Etekcity smart scale for body weight and fat: $20 Save $4 This smart scale from Etekcity is affordable and effective. It's accurate down to 0.05 pounds and is adept at measuring BMI, muscle weight and more. The scale provides 13 body composition measurements so you can pinpoint areas of improvement and fine-tune fitness goals. It can measure weight between 22 and 400 pounds. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Fitindex smart scale: $22 Save $21 You can sync this Fitindex smart scale to any smartwatch and export data in CSV format for long-term storage. It's a perfect option for bodybuilders, those trying to lose weight or anyone else. It can capture 13 essential measurements including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI and bone mass. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Inevifit bathroom scale: $40 Save $5 with coupon This 11.8-inch scale is made from tempered glass and manufactured by a California-based company. I like the sleek silver design, which can blend in perfectly with any silver-toned bathroom. It can measure weight up to 400 pounds, uses both kilogram and pound measuring units, has an auto shut-off and includes batteries. Make sure you get the full savings by activating the instant coupon on the product page. $40 at Amazon

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Wyze Scale X: $40 Save $10 The Wyze Scale X earned a top spot on our list of the best smart scales of 2023 thanks to its high level of customizability. It has multiple different presets, including modes for weight babies, pets and even your luggage. It also provides plenty of detailed information about your body metrics, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, BMI and more. It also allows you to sync your data with apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit, so you can keep all your health and fitness data organized. $40 at Amazon

Greater Goods Greater Goods wi-fi premium smart scale: $40 Save $30 We named this Greater Goods smart scale one of the best models on the market in 2023, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. It monitors basic health metrics like your MI, muscle mass percentage, body fat percentage and water weight, and automatically syncs with the companion app on your phone every time you check your weight. It's helpful for tracking your progress over time, and it allows you to create up to eight separate profiles to keep your data organized. $40 at Amazon

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Renpho Elis Aspire: $43 Save $12 This Renpho model is one of our favorite smart scales for 2023 thanks to its user-friendly app. It supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and keeps a record of your data so you don't have to sync with your phone every time you check your weight. It monitors 13 different body metrics, including your BMI, water weight, muscle mass and more, and makes it easy to sync your data across other apps like Google Fit and Apple Health. $43 at Renpho