Prime Day Under $50: Here Are 60 Bargains That Are Still Available
Even though Prime Day might be over, there are still a lot of sales available that you can take advantage of.
With the October Prime Day sale finally over, a lot of deals have expired, especially on Amazon products, which is what we expected. That said, we're seeing many deals still available that you can take advantage of, especially at the $50 or less price bracket. There are deals on everything from home essentials to games, so be sure to check the full list out.
Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day live blog for more big discounts. And if you're looking for even more affordable finds, you can check out our roundups of the best deals under $10 and under $25 as well. We'll continue to update this page as more deals pop up, so be sure to check back for the best bargains available.
October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech
This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carrying cables and chargers around.
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is more than half off its regular price right now.
While Sony's higher-end headphones can cost you several hundred, the Sony WH-CH520 are much more affordable and is our pick for best Sony headphones on a budget.
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi router: $45 (save $25)
- Perilogics Universal Phone Mount: $13 (save $5)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon multi-device wireless mouse: $34 (save $6)
- Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro: $30 (save $20)
- Treblab WX8 earbuds: $50 (save $20)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A3i Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $45 (save $5 with coupon)
- HP DeskJet 2734e wireless color all-in-one printer: $40 (save $45)
- Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker: $48 (save $12)
- Huanuo dual monitor stand: $50 (save $18 with code coupon)
- Magsafe charging station for multiple devices: $36 (save $34)
- Tile Item Finders sale: up to 31% off
October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials
Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe.
- Coslus water dental flosser teeth pick: $36 (save $4)
- IRIS USA 44-drawer sewing and craft parts cabinet: $33 (save $15)
- Energizer LED headlamp (2-pack): $10 (save $7)
- Contigo and Bubba water bottles and tumblers: Up to 38% off
- Altman Plants succulents (5-pack): $12 (save $6)
- One Step Root Booster round dryer brush: $31 (save $29)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 electric razor: $40 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden
With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dash model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods.
- Beams indoor and outdoor lighting: From $7
- LE 1000LM battery-powered LED camping lantern (2-pack): $36 (save $24)
- Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet handheld vacuum: $50 (save $10)
- Dash Deluxe Everyday electric griddle: $42 (save $8)
- Dash Chef Series immersion hand blender: $46 (save $14)
- Yankee and WoodWick candles: Up to 46% off
- Nuwave pizza baking stone: $15 (save $10)
- KitchenAid Albany oven mitt: $28 (save $2)
- Solar torch light with flickering flame: $24 (save $26 with coupon)
- Waterproof motion sensor remote control outdoor lights: $28 (save $32 with coupon)
- Delamu 2-tier under-sink organizers (2 sets): $30 (save $10)
- Phueut handheld natural steam cleaner: $48 (save $12 with coupon)
- 20 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Locks Baby Proofing: $40 (save $5)
- JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers: $40 (save $30)
- Cadrim LED Puck Lights: $21 (save $2 with coupon)
- Reidea electronic candle lighter: $8 (save $4 with code REIDEA1060)
- Wildones stainless steel mixing bowl set with graters: $37 (save $19)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness
If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.
- Toloco massage gun: $40 (save $60)
- Gaiam yoga mat: $26 (save $14)
- JFit deluxe pull-up bar: $25 (save $14)
- Yes4All plank trainer: $31 (save $5)
- Tabeke under-desk exercise bike: $30 (save $20)
- Gaiam yoga accessories and hats: Up to 38% off
- Lepwings solar lantern: $29 (save $14)
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder: $31 (save $16)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on games
Xbox Game Pass is the premium tier of Microsoft's subscription service and gives access to a huge library of free games and access to new releases on their release day.
- Ticket to Ride board game: $28 (save $27)
- Catan (base game): $27 (save $22)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game: $8 (save $2)
- Splendor (base game): $20 (save $25)
- Pro-Spin portable ping pong set: $40 (save $50)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership: $41 (save $4)
- Holy Stone Mini kid's drone: $37 (save $13)
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings edition: $40 (save $5)
- Remote Control Helicopter: $45 (save $15 with coupon)
