Best Early October Prime Day Deals You Can Grab for Under $10

We're just a few days away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, which will bring big savings on all kinds of tech, smart devices, appliances and much more. But you don't have to spend a ton to take advantage of these bargains. There are plenty of deals out there that you can shop for just $10 or less, with plenty of early deals already available. To help you make the most of these budget-friendly offers, we've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals under $10 that you can shop right now below.

There are deals across all product categories including plenty of savings on tech and accessories, plus tons of home and garden essentials, so you can grab a bunch of items without spending a fortune. And more deals are sure to pop up once the sale officially kicks off on Oct. 10, so be sure to check back for even more bargains.

October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech

Blukar LED USB-C rechargeable flashlight: $10 If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all. Details Save $6 $10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials

Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds so you can hang up coats, kids toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries. Details Save $4 $6 at Amazon

Method foaming hand soap: $3 Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off. Details Save $2 $3 at Amazon

Wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. Details Save $20 $10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden

Philips Wall Tap 6-outlet extender: $6 Need more power outlets in a small space? This Philips adapter turns one outlet into six with side access and a built-in circuit breaker to protect against overloading. Details Save $5 $6 at Amazon

Plug-in night light: $6 Plug-in nightlights are a super cheap way to add some ambient lighting to your hallway or landing and help you avoid tripping on your way to the bathroom at night. This one is $6 with Prime. Details Save $4 $6 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness