Best Early October Prime Day Deals You Can Grab for Under $10
Looking for some bargain buys ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale? This roundup of cheap deals is for you.
Best deals right now
If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all.
Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds so you can hang up coats, kids toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries.
Need more power outlets in a small space? This Philips adapter turns one outlet into six with side access and a built-in circuit breaker to protect against overloading.
Adding a little bit of weight to your home workout routines doesn't have to cost a lot. This five-pound dumbells is just $9.
We're just a few days away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, which will bring big savings on all kinds of tech, smart devices, appliances and much more. But you don't have to spend a ton to take advantage of these bargains. There are plenty of deals out there that you can shop for just $10 or less, with plenty of early deals already available. To help you make the most of these budget-friendly offers, we've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals under $10 that you can shop right now below.
There are deals across all product categories including plenty of savings on tech and accessories, plus tons of home and garden essentials, so you can grab a bunch of items without spending a fortune. And more deals are sure to pop up once the sale officially kicks off on Oct. 10, so be sure to check back for even more bargains.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech
If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all.
Picked up a cheap Fire 7 tablet this Prime Day? Safeguard its display with this discounted screen protector.
- Sengled smart light bulb (2-pack): $8 (save $8)
- HBN smart plug mini: $8 (save $2)
- Anker dual-port USB wall charger (2-pack): $9 (save $13)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD card: $10 (save $4)
- Mission Cables Alexa Voice Remote Lite glow-in-the-dark cover: $8 (save $5)
- Mkeke clear iPhone 15 case: $10 (save $6)
- AirTag keyring (4-pack): $9 (save $5)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials
Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds so you can hang up coats, kids toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries.
Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off.
Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time.
- 7-day pill box: $8 (save $11)
- Microfiber cleaning brush: $6 (save 10%)
- Microfiber cloths (12-pack): $10 (save $2)
- Reusable ear plugs: $8 (save $2)
- Pilot G2 gel pens (five-pack): $7 (save $5)
- Sharpie fine point markers (eight-pack): $8 (save $7)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden
Need more power outlets in a small space? This Philips adapter turns one outlet into six with side access and a built-in circuit breaker to protect against overloading.
Plug-in nightlights are a super cheap way to add some ambient lighting to your hallway or landing and help you avoid tripping on your way to the bathroom at night. This one is $6 with Prime.
- Garden hose sprayer nozzle: $7 (save $8)
- Car trunk organizer: $7 (save $4)
- Soap dispenser set: $9 (save $3)
- MR&HM satin pillowcase (two-pack): $8 (save $5)
- Tea light candles (50-pack): $6 (save $7)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness
Adding a little bit of weight to your home workout routines doesn't have to cost a lot. This five-pound dumbells is just $9.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers