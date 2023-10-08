X
Best Early October Prime Day Deals You Can Grab for Under $10

Looking for some bargain buys ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale? This roundup of cheap deals is for you.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram
We're just a few days away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, which will bring big savings on all kinds of tech, smart devices, appliances and much more. But you don't have to spend a ton to take advantage of these bargains. There are plenty of deals out there that you can shop for just $10 or less, with plenty of early deals already available. To help you make the most of these budget-friendly offers, we've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals under $10 that you can shop right now below. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

There are deals across all product categories including plenty of savings on tech and accessories, plus tons of home and garden essentials, so you can grab a bunch of items without spending a fortune. And more deals are sure to pop up once the sale officially kicks off on Oct. 10, so be sure to check back for even more bargains. 

October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech

NuPro Fire 7 tablet screen protector: $10

Picked up a cheap Fire 7 tablet this Prime Day? Safeguard its display with this discounted screen protector. 

Details
Save $3
$10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials

Method foaming hand soap: $3

Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off.

Details
Save $2
$3 at Amazon

Wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10

Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. 

Details
Save $20
$10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden

Plug-in night light: $6

Plug-in nightlights are a super cheap way to add some ambient lighting to your hallway or landing and help you avoid tripping on your way to the bathroom at night. This one is $6 with Prime. 

Details
Save $4
$6 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness

