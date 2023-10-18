The Sense 2 Is Fitbit's Most Advanced Smartwatch, and It's $50 Off at Amazon

Fitbit makes some of our overall favorite fitness trackers on the market, and the Sense 2 is the most advanced model in its lineup. Somewhat surprisingly, we didn't see any discounts on this fitness-focused smartwatch during Amazon's big Prime Day event last week, but right now you can pick it up for $50 off, dropping the price down to just $250. There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. This is the second generation of Fitbit's health-focused smartwatch, and the updated interface and return of the physical navigation button make this wearable particularly appealing -- especially while it's on sale. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), this Fitbit includes a cEDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity, which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance.

It still has all the great features the first-gen Sense offered, like built-in GPS for hikes, biking and driving. The watch also has Amazon Alexa built in for news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms, and it can control smart home devices too. It also boasts an impressive battery life, lasting six full days on a single charge, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options and is available in gold, platinum or graphite, with all colors currently discounted. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Fitbit deals available now for even more bargains on top-rated fitness trackers.