Optimize Your Workouts This Summer With a Discounted Fitbit Sense 2 for $229

Summer is a great time to focus on your fitness. The warm weather means you can really get into all kinds of outdoor workouts like running, cycling, swimming and hiking. And if you want to track your progress this season, it may be worth investing in a solid fitness tracker. The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the most advanced options on the market, and right now, you can snag it on sale for $229, which saves you $71 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. This is the second generation of Fitbit's health-focused smartwatch, and the updated interface and return of the physical navigation button make this wearable particularly appealing -- especially while it's on sale. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), this Fitbit includes a cEDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity, which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance.

It still has all the great features the first-gen Sense offered, like built-in GPS for hikes, biking and driving. The watch also has Amazon Alexa built in for news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms, and it can control smart home devices, too. It also boasts an impressive battery life, lasting six full days on a single charge, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options and is available in gold, platinum or graphite, with all colors currently discounted. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Fitbit deals available now for even more bargains on top-rated fitness trackers.