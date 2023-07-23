One of the Best Soundbars of 2023 Is $99 Off Right Now at Amazon

A stunning screen is just one part of a complete home entertainment setup. For a truly immersive watch experience, you'll want to pair it with a soundbar for powerful, room-filling sound. And right now you can pick up one of our overall favorite models of 2023 at a discount. Amazon is currently offering $99 off the Klipsch Cinema 400 -- a top-rated midrange model and a great option for most people -- which drops the price down to just $230. There's no set expiraition for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Klipsch Cinema 400 earned top marks in our review thanks to its excellent audio, stunning design and premium build. It's a two-piece setup that boasts 400W of power for a movie theater experience right in your own living room. It includes a 2.1-channel soundbar, as well as a wireless 8-inch subwoofer for rich, booming bass. It's a simple plug-and-play system that connects to your TV via an HDMI-ARC port and is controlled with its own remote. Only having a single HDMI port is a bit of a drawback, but it also supports Bluetooth connectivity for convenient wireless streaming. Plus it has a preset dialogue enhancement mode so it's not a struggle to hear what characters are saying over the music or sound effects.

