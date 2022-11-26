Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
One of the Best Mesh Routers Out There is $106 Off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon's eero 6 Plus Wi-Fi 6 mesh router is currently 35% off.

I recently moved to a new apartment and my old Nighthawk just wasn't cutting it. I had slow speeds and couldn't get signal from my bedroom, and so I reached out to CNET's own Ry Crist for some help.

He recommended the eero 6 Plus mesh router, and wouldn't you know it -- it's currently 35% off from its regular price on Amazon for the Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday.

Not does the eero 6 Plus deliver fast internet speeds, it's also incredibly easy to get up and running. After downloading the eero app (iOS and Android), it took me less than 10 minutes to set up the three mesh routers that come with this purchase, which might be overkill for my apartment (it can provide coverage for up to 4,500 sq. ft.), but it's honestly worth having dependable Wi-Fi.

No matter if I'm working in my office on one side of the apartment or streaming Netflix in my bedroom on the other, I know that the eero 6 Plus is reliable enough to keep my connected to the internet throughout my home. And if that's not everything you could want in a router, I don't know what is.

Best Mesh Routers for 2022: Top-Tested Systems for Whole-Home Wi-Fi

