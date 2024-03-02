One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers Is Going for Just $70

If it's been a while since you updated your Wi-Fi router, and you're finding that it slows down a lot, it may be because older routers aren't good for connecting to several devices. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, which is made to connect to dozens of devices. And one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers is this TP-Link AX21. Not only is it fast, it's also packed with features, so if you feel the need to upgrade, check out the AX21.

You'll be happy to know that Amazon has discounted it down to just $70, which is a nice $30 off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, so be sure to snap it up quickly while it's still around.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means that it supports lighting-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps. However, it's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices as well. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.