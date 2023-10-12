Prime Day Under $50: Here Are 75+ Bargains That Are Still Available
Even though Prime Day might be over, there are still a lot of sales available that you can take advantage of.
Best deals right now
This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carrying cables and chargers around.
Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe.
With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.
If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.
Xbox Game Pass is the premium tier of Microsoft's subscription service and gives access to a huge library of free games and access to new releases on their release day.
With the October Prime Day sale officially over, a lot of deals have expired. That being said, there are still plenty of remaining deals you can take advantage of, especially at the $50 or under price bracket. There are continuing offers on everything from home essentials to games, so be sure to check the full list out.
Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day live blog for more big discounts. And if you're looking for even more affordable finds, you can check out our roundups of the best deals under $10 and under $25 as well. We'll continue to update this page as expire or crop up, so be sure to check back for the best bargains available.
October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech
This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carrying cables and chargers around.
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is more than half off its regular price right now.
While Sony's higher-end headphones can cost you several hundred, the Sony WH-CH520 are much more affordable and is our pick for best Sony headphones on a budget.
This 5-foot InCharge X Max cable has interchangeable USB, USB-C and Lightning cable adapters for serious versatility. It supports fast charging of up to 100 watts.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $37 (save $13)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $29 (save $11)
- Roku Express: $21 (save $9)
- Google Chromecast (3rd-gen): $37 (save $13)
- Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi router: $45 (save $25)
- Kasa smart outdoor dimmer plug: $19 (save $11)
- Perilogics Universal Phone Mount: $13 (save $5)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon multidevice wireless mouse: $34 (save $6)
- Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro: $30 (save $20)
- Treblab WX8 earbuds: $50 (save $20)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A3i Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $45 (save $5 with coupon)
- Soundcore by Anker P20i earbuds: $20 (save $20)
- Philips T5506 ANC earbuds: $25 (save $125)
- HP DeskJet 2734e wireless color all-in-one printer: $40 (save $45)
- Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker: $48 (save $12)
- Tribit MaxSound Plus Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker: $30 (save $20)
- Huanuo dual monitor stand: $50 (save $18 with code coupon)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $33 (save $6)
- MagSafe charging station for multiple devices: $36 (save $34)
- Windows 11 Pro: $27 (save $172)
- Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license: $30 (save $190)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials
Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe.
- Coslus water dental flosser teeth pick: $36 (save $4)
- IRIS USA 44-drawer sewing and craft parts cabinet: $33 (save $15)
- Energizer LED headlamp (2-pack): $10 (save $7)
- Contigo and Bubba water bottles and tumblers: Up to 38% off
- Altman Plants succulents (5-pack): $12 (save $6)
- One Step Root Booster round dryer brush: $31 (save $29)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 electric razor: $40 (save $10)
- Iris USA storage bins (6 count): $28 (save $7)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden
With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Prime Day may be over, but you can still get your hands on this compact, minimalist Hoto screwdriver kit at a deep discount to tackle projects around the house with ease.
Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dash model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods.
- Beams indoor and outdoor lighting: From $7
- LE 1000LM battery-powered LED camping lantern (2-pack): $36 (save $24)
- Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet handheld vacuum: $50 (save $10)
- Dash Deluxe Everyday electric griddle: $42 (save $8)
- Dash Chef Series immersion hand blender: $46 (save $14)
- Yankee and WoodWick candles: Up to 46% off
- Nuwave pizza baking stone: $15 (save $10)
- KitchenAid Albany oven mitt: $28 (save $2)
- Solar torch light with flickering flame: $24 (save $26 with coupon)
- Waterproof motion sensor remote control outdoor lights: $28 (save $32 with coupon)
- Delamu 2-tier under-sink organizers (2 sets): $30 (save $10)
- Phueut handheld natural steam cleaner: $48 (save $12 with coupon)
- 20 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Locks Baby Proofing: $40 (save $5)
- JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers: $40 (save $30)
- Cadrim LED Puck Lights: $21 (save $2 with coupon)
- Reidea electronic candle lighter: $8 (save $4 with code REIDEA1060)
- Wildones stainless steel mixing bowl set with graters: $37 (save $19)
- Denali 20-volt brushless 24-inch chainsaw: $50 (save $110)
- Denali 20-volt brushless 13-inch strimmer: $50 (save $100)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness
If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.
- Toloco massage gun: $42 (save $58)
- Gaiam yoga mat: $26 (save $14)
- JFit deluxe pull-up bar: $25 (save $14)
- Yes4All plank trainer: $31 (save $5)
- Tabeke under-desk exercise bike: $30 (save $20)
- Gaiam yoga accessories and hats: Up to 38% off
- Lepwings solar lantern: $29 (save $14)
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder: $31 (save $16)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on games and toys
Xbox Game Pass is the premium tier of Microsoft's subscription service and gives access to a huge library of free games and access to new releases on their release day.
The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch sold out at Amazon during Prime Day but is still available at Walmart for $50.
- Ticket to Ride board game: $28 (save $27)
- Catan (base game): $27 (save $22)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game: $8 (save $2)
- Splendor (base game): $20 (save $25)
- Pro-Spin portable ping pong set: $40 (save $50)
- Holy Stone Mini kid's drone: $37 (save $13)
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings edition: $40 (save $5)
- Remote-control helicopter: $45 (save $15 with coupon)
- Pokemon Violet (Switch): $47 (save $13)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch): $30 (save $30)
- Madden 24 (Xbox/PS5): $48 (save $22)
