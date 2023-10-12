X
Prime Day Under $50: Here Are 75+ Bargains That Are Still Available

Even though Prime Day might be over, there are still a lot of sales available that you can take advantage of.

Best deals right now

With the October Prime Day sale officially over, a lot of deals have expired. That being said, there are still plenty of remaining deals you can take advantage of, especially at the $50 or under price bracket. There are continuing offers on everything from home essentials to games, so be sure to check the full list out.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day live blog for more big discounts. And if you're looking for even more affordable finds, you can check out our roundups of the best deals under $10 and under $25 as well. We'll continue to update this page as expire or crop up, so be sure to check back for the best bargains available. 

October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is more than half off its regular price right now. 

Details
Save $27
$23 at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $38

While Sony's higher-end headphones can cost you several hundred, the Sony WH-CH520 are much more affordable and is our pick for best Sony headphones on a budget.

Details
Save $22
$38 at Amazon

InCharge X Max 6-in-1 charging cable: $17

This 5-foot InCharge X Max cable has interchangeable USB, USB-C and Lightning cable adapters for serious versatility. It supports fast charging of up to 100 watts. 

Details
Save $22
$17 at StackSocial

October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials

Amrapur Overseas 6-piece towel set: $24

Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe. 

Details
Save $66
$24 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden

Aroeve MK01 air purifier: $40

With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Details
Save $30 with coupon
$40 at Amazon

Hoto Nex O1 Pro electric screwdriver: $35

Prime Day may be over, but you can still get your hands on this compact, minimalist Hoto screwdriver kit at a deep discount to tackle projects around the house with ease.

Details
Save $45
$35 at Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp digital air fryer: $50

Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dash model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods. 

Details
Save $10
$50 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness

Pharmedoc memory foam pillow (2-pack): $50

If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.

Details
Save $50
$50 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on games and toys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $40

Xbox Game Pass is the premium tier of Microsoft's subscription service and gives access to a huge library of free games and access to new releases on their release day.

Details
Save $5
$40 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): $50

The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch sold out at Amazon during Prime Day but is still available at Walmart for $50.

Details
Save $20
$48 at Walmart
