45+ Remaining October Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can Still Get Now
Amazon's October Prime Day is over, but there are still plenty of great deals under $25 still available.
Best deals right now
Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more.
If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry.
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard.
You can never be too careful when it comes to your health and keeping tabs on your blood pressure is always a good idea, and now it's cheaper to do so.
This Gillette Labs razor is the exfoliating Black and Gold Edition and comes with three cartridges, a stand and even a travel case.
Amazon's October Prime event brought two full days of deals on a huge variety of products and, even though the event has officially ended, many budget deals under $25 are are still available. So, if you used the last couple of days to score your big-ticket items like a new TV or laptop, now's your chance to stock up on more affordable buys like tech accessories and every day home essentials. We've done the hard work for you and brought together the best Prime Day deals under $25 you can still buy today.
We'll be pruning the list as deals go away, and adding more deals as we unearth them, so keep checking back for more current info. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10 still remaining. Our guide to the best October Prime Day deals under $50 is also still going for those with a little extra room left in the budget.
October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech
- Anker 332 USB-C hub: $18 (save $17)
- TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi extender: $20 (save $15)
- Logitech F310 wired gamepad controller: $17 (save $8)
- Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker: $20 (save $10)
- Samsung Pro Ultimate 256GB microSD: $25 (save $10)
- Norton 360 antivirus (1 year): $25 (save $45)
- Roku Express: $21 (save $9)
- Kokodi LCD writing tablet: $14 (save $16)
- Perilogics universal airplane phone holder: $10 (save $8)
- Nomad Lightning cables: 50% off on the website
October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
You can never seem to find a pen when you need one, but buying a pack of 144 of them will probably improve your chances.
- Crest 3D White toothpaste: $12 (save $3)
- Pilot FriXion ColorSticks erasable gel ink stick pens (16-pack): $21 (save $8)
- Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece Yarn Dyed Diamond Gate Jacquard Towel Set Seafoam: $25 (save $65)
- Lurlin spiral notebook (4-pack): $13 (save $5)
- Softsoap antibacterial hand soap (6-pack): $12 (save $11)
- Colgate 360 toothbrushes (5-pack): $10 (save $10)
- Starbucks blonde roast K-Cup pods (40-pack): $20 (save $9)
- Glad ForceFlex garbage bags (110-pack): $18 (save $5)
- Lepro AAA batteries (48-pack): $13 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden
This rice cooker has one-touch operation and simultaneous steaming capabilities in a compact 6-cup capacity.
- Seropy roll-up dish drying rack: $7 (save $6)
- Jisulife handheld mini fan: $14 (save $11)
- Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey XL hammock pool float: $22 (save $5)
- SodaStream glass carbonating carafe: $12 (save $6)
- Orbit hose wand: $22 (save $11)
- Sensarte nonstick frying pan: $17 (save $13)
- Bayka 34-ounce French press: $20 (save $13)
- Bedsure satin pillowcases (standard size, 2-pack): $7 (save $5)
- SnugPad wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 (save $5)
- Utopia throw pillows (4-pack): $16 (save $8 with coupon)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
- Joynee running socks (6-pack): $16 (save $14)
- Wikday resistance band set: $15 (save $15)
- Renpho smart jump rope: $17 (save $13)
- RestCloud neck and shoulder relaxer: $17 (save $13)
- The Original Body Roller foam roller: $24 (save $16)
- Mumiguan 44-ounce insulated water bottle: $13 (save $6)
- Gaiam yoga mat: $22 (save $8)
- Energizer 360 Pro LED camping lantern: $15 (save $5)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on beauty
