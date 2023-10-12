45+ Remaining October Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can Still Get Now

Amazon's October Prime event brought two full days of deals on a huge variety of products and, even though the event has officially ended, many budget deals under $25 are are still available. So, if you used the last couple of days to score your big-ticket items like a new TV or laptop, now's your chance to stock up on more affordable buys like tech accessories and every day home essentials. We've done the hard work for you and brought together the best Prime Day deals under $25 you can still buy today.

We'll be pruning the list as deals go away, and adding more deals as we unearth them, so keep checking back for more current info. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10 still remaining. Our guide to the best October Prime Day deals under $50 is also still going for those with a little extra room left in the budget.

October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more. Details Save $27 $23 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials

The Useless Brand reusable paper towels (12-pack): $20 If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

144 Bic Round Stic Xtra Life ballpoints: $12 You can never seem to find a pen when you need one, but buying a pack of 144 of them will probably improve your chances. Details Save $8 $12 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden

Treatlife smart outdoor plug: $20 Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard. Details Save $20 $20 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness

Blood pressure monitor: $17 You can never be too careful when it comes to your health and keeping tabs on your blood pressure is always a good idea, and now it's cheaper to do so. Details Save $16 $17 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on beauty