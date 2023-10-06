Best October Prime Day Deals Under $50 You Can Snag Today

Amazon's October Prime Day event is almost upon us and there are thousands of deals already live. Though you certainly can use the sale to secure steep savings on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, you don't have to be willing to spend hundreds of bucks to join in on the fun. There's always plethora of Prime Day deals under $50 -- many of which are already available -- meaning you can get a few things for yourself or for friends and family while they are on sale without breaking the bank.

We're rounding up all of our top picks for Prime Day deals under $50 below now and throughout the sale next week so you can snag yourself some bargains. Keep checking back here as we'll refresh the items on sale regularly.

October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech

Anker MagGo 621 battery pack for MagSafe: $35 This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carry cables and chargers around. Details Save $15 $40 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now. Details Save $27 $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off of the price of this already-affordable option for streaming and browsing. Details Save $20 $40 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $42 Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100. Details Save $103 $42 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials

Amrapur Overseas 6-piece towel set: $24 Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's over 75% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. Plus, all towels are machine washable and dryer safe. Details Save $66 $24 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden

Aroeve MK01 air purifier: $40 With wildfires affecting air quality around the country, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $40 when you clip the on-page coupon. Details Save $30 $40 at Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp digital air fryer: $50 Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dahs model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods. Details Save $10 $50 at Amazon

Bodum electric kettle: $40 This 34-ounce Bistro Gooseneck style electric water kettle is made of stainless steel and has a non-slip handle and an automatic shut-off that make it a convenient addition to your kitchen -- especially at 39% off. Details Save $26 $40 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness