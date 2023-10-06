Best October Prime Day Deals Under $50 You Can Snag Today
If you're shopping with a more limited budget this Prime Day, these affordable deals can help you snag what you need for less.
Best deals right now
Amazon's October Prime Day event is almost upon us and there are thousands of deals already live. Though you certainly can use the sale to secure steep savings on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, you don't have to be willing to spend hundreds of bucks to join in on the fun. There's always plethora of Prime Day deals under $50 -- many of which are already available -- meaning you can get a few things for yourself or for friends and family while they are on sale without breaking the bank.
We're rounding up all of our top picks for Prime Day deals under $50 below now and throughout the sale next week so you can snag yourself some bargains. Keep checking back here as we'll refresh the items on sale regularly.
October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech
This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carry cables and chargers around.
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now.
You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off of the price of this already-affordable option for streaming and browsing.
Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100.
- Anker 553 8-in-1 USB-C hub: $50 (save $20)
- Energizer TacR-1000 LED flashlight: $35 (save $5)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon multi-device wireless mouse: $34 (save $6)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Echo Pop: $18 (save $22)
- Echo Pop + Kasa smart plug: $19 (save $44)
- Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Echo Dot (5th gen) + Kasa smart plug: $24 (save $49)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen): $45 (save $15)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $47 (save $68)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: $49 (save $21)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Mini (3-pack): $40 (save $60)
- Sengled smart bulbs: Up to 41% off
October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials
Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's over 75% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. Plus, all towels are machine washable and dryer safe.
- Bounty paper towels (16 count): $40 (save $3)
- Kleenex multifold paper towels (16 count): $31 (save $6)
- Clear storage boxes (6-quart, 12 count): $25 (save $3)
- Iris USA 64-drawer stackable storage cabinet: $40 (save $10)
- Amazon Basics kids toy storage organizer: $49 (save $16)
- Energizer LED headlamp (2-pack): $11 (save $5)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden
With wildfires affecting air quality around the country, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $40 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dahs model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods.
This 34-ounce Bistro Gooseneck style electric water kettle is made of stainless steel and has a non-slip handle and an automatic shut-off that make it a convenient addition to your kitchen -- especially at 39% off.
- Beams indoor and outdoor lighting: From $7
- LE 1000LM battery-powered LED camping lantern (2-pack): $36 (save $14)
- Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet handheld vacuum: $50 (save $10)
- Dash Deluxe Everyday electric griddle: $42 (save $8)
- Dash Chef Series immersion hand blender: $46 (save $14)
- Yankee and WoodWick candles: Up to 46% off
- Bedsure orthopedic dog bed: $39 (save $7)
- Nuwave pizza bakign stone: $15 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness
If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.
