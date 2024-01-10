Each January, tech companies and members of the press descend on Las Vegas for a festival of demos and concepts. There's plenty to see at CES 2024, but many of the products unveiled at the show won't be available in stores until much later -- if ever. While flashy tech promos are sure to attract attention during the event, CES has a long history of delayed launches and vaporware. Luckily for us, there's plenty of useful tech doesn't that's ready to hit digital and physical store shelves.

All of the products below are available to preorder or buy right now. From clicky iPhone keyboards to smart indoor meat smokers, here are the best products of CES 2024 available right now. While you're here, these are our CES favorites so far, and here are the weirdest gadgets at the show.

David Watsky/CNET iGulu F1 home brewing machine: $599 This countertop beer maker we tried out at CES is now available to preorder with late January shipping expected. If you want to make your own beer at home with minimal fuss, it could well be for you since you need only add water in the top and scan a barcode to let the machine know which type you're making. The iGulu F1 will ping your phone when you need to add each ingredient, making things super simple. $599 at Igulu

Asus Asus ROG Strix Scar laptops: From $2,900 The new Strix Scar 16 and 18 models are available to preorder right now having just been announced. Each features a mini-LED, 2.5K display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness with HDR and over 2,000 dimming zones. The entry model starts at $2,900 and with a Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4080 graphics, 32GB of 5,600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The base 16-inch model starts at $3,000 with the same internal specs, thoguh each can be bumped up to an RTX 4090 and a 2TB SSD. See at B&H

Rabbit Rabbit R1 AI device: $199 If you've ever dreamed of having a personal assistant to perform tasks for you, like placeorders hen you'll be excited by the Rabbit R1 A1 device, which -- according to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco -- essentially "swaps out apps for an operating system that can learn how to use apps on your behalf." Essentially you use it through voice command and it operates the apps on your phone for you. And it's currently available for pre-order to ship in mid-March. The price point is $199. $199 at Rabbit

Angela Lang/CNET Y-Brush electric toothbrush: $100 This unique Y-shaped toothbrush claims to brush all your teeth in just 20 seconds. Essentially you put the entire thing in your mouth, bite down, and press the button, and dedicate ten seconds per jaw (top and bottom teeth). While it first appeared at CES back in 2017, each year the product returns with variations. In the past, it's received mixed reviews from our CNET team, but as the years progressed it's gotten more and more favorable. Right now you can get the 2023 model on Amazon. $100 at Amazon

Clicks Clicks for iPhone: From $139 Add a BlackBerry-style clicky keyboard to your iPhone with this new keyboard case from Clicks. Announced just before CES, Clicks for iPhone is already available to preorder for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with prices from $139. The first Clicks shipments will go out Feb. 1. $139 at Clicks

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Anker Qi2 charging accessories: From $22 Think charging accessories and Anker is likely the brand that springs to mind first. And the company just unveiled a slew of new Qi 2-certified wireless charging products at CES, many of which are available to buy right now. From $22 wireless charging pucks to magnetic battery packs and multi-device charging docks, there's plenty of new gear on offer. See at AmazonSee at Anker

Garmin Garmin Lily 2: $250 The Lily 2 is an updated version of Garmin's fashionable watch with additional tracking features. Its main additions include Garmin's sleep score functionality plus five additional sports apps, including a dance fitness mode. You can order the Garmin Lily 2 now. $250 at Amazon

Josh Goldman/CNET HP Omen Transcend 14: From $1,520 The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a portable gaming laptop that is light enough for toting about daily, but pretty powerful with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. It is built around a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate. It's available to preorder now from $1,520 and should ship Feb. 21. $1,520 at HPSee at Best Buy

GE Profile GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker: $999 Smoke your own meats year-round with GE's newly announced smart indoor smoker. This unique countertop cooker uses wood pellets and keeps smoke inside its tightly sealed chamber to achieve that barbecue taste without releasing fumes into your home. Smart app integrations offer remote control and monitoring, plus dozens of recipes. $999 at Best Buy

OWC OWC ThunderBlade X8: From $1,750 Need to expand your laptop with some speedy external storage? OWC just unveiled the second-gen version of its ThunderBlade system, the ThunderBlade X8, at CES which offers 17% more capacity in RAID 4 or RAID 5 than its predecessor and transfers data 17% faster when connected to Macs using Apple's M-series processors. It costs $1,750 for an 8TB model and $2,750 for a 16TB model, both of which are available now, with a 32TB version in the works too. See at OWC

Unisteallar Unistellar Odyssey and Odyssey Pro: From $2,500 Amateur stargazers can already order Unistellar's new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes announced this week at CES. Though certainly not cheap, they are more attainable than the brand's near-$5,000 EVscope 2. With the addition of automatic autofocus and pixel binning technology, the new scopes take a lot of the hassle out of astronomy and solar system photography. Just note that only the Odyssey Pro has an optical viewfinder, whereas the Odyssey requires you to use the accompanying app. See at UnistellarSee at B&H

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Evolve Mvmt: $499 The Evovle Mvmt is an ankle band that launched at CES that is all about measuring how you're walking rather than how much you're moving each day, with the aim of reducing the impact on your joints. If you're not satisfied with the current crop of fitness trackers and step counters on the market, it could be for you, though it's certainly not cheap at $499. See at Evolve Mvmt

We'll be keeping tabs on all of the CES announcements and bringing the immediately-available options to you here. And for all of our coverage, from stained-glass window solar panels to 115-inch TV sets, be sure to hit up our full CES 2024 roundup.