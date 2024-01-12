Evie Smart Ring Looks Good and Stands Up to Soap While Tracking Women's Health

Move over, Oura. A new smart ring grabbed our admiration at CES 2024 this year, the world's largest consumer tech show: Evie, a brand-new health tracking ring from Movano Health, was designed with women's health in mind.

Evie automatically tracks your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and steps. You can manually add details about your workouts and log your energy levels and period. The way it interprets data is meant to bring the results together in a more individualized way.

On the paired app, you'll get a personalized daily summary of based on activity, steps, calories, sleep and mood. What's more, Movano said in a press release that its ring has sensors that are optimized for vital sign measurements on women's fingers, which can be different in size and blood flow than men's, and fluctuate based on hormonal factors.

Design-wise, it looks like real jewelry, with a slight opening in the band that gives it a nice arrow shape, kind of like a "K." We were able to wash our hands with the Evie ring and squirt on hand sanitizer without seeing an disruption to the app's data collection or any early signs of tarnishing or wear.

Evie costs $269, and unlike Oura, there's no additional membership fee. Evie's ring launches later this month, but you can pre-order an Evie now and choose from three finishes: silver, gold and rose gold.

The ring and paired app are compatible with iOS, with plans to support Android in the near future. You charge it by simply putting it back in its portable case.

For more from CES, here are the biggest themes of CES 2024 and the weirdest gadgets we found at the show.