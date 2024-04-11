Nab an Immersive OLED TV for Less With Woot's Refurbished Collection
If you don't mind a refurb, you can score a number of premium OLED models from LG at a stellar price -- while supplies last.
You can't beat the quality of an OLED screen, but scoring a top-notch OLED model will usually cost a pretty penny. One way to nab one at a more affordable price is to take advantage of refurbished models, and right now Woot has a number of refurbished LG OLED 4K TVs available at deep discounts, with prices starting at just $647.
LG's OLED C3 TV is our favorite high-end TV on the market. Not only does this ultra-slim 4K OLED model have Alexa already built into it, but it's also an ideal television for gaming. You can grab the refurbished 42-inch model for just $647 right now if you're looking for a bedroom or den, or spring for the more robust 55-inch set for only $300 more, which would be a better size for your main entertainment hub.
Another great option is LG's OLED G3, which earned a spot on our roundup of the best TVs you can get in 2024 thanks to its outstanding picture quality. You can snag the 65-inch model for just $1,697 right now, or go all-out with the 83-inch behemoth for a full theatrical experience at home for $3,297.
There are other models available as well, so be sure to shop the sale before April 19 to get one (or more) for your home. Just note that supplies are limited and could sell out before then, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. And if you're a little nervous about buying a refurbished model, rest assured that all TVs come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.
But if you'd prefer buying new, we have plenty of TV deals available for those looking for OLED TVs or the most affordable models you can grab.
