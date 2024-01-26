Nab a Lifetime Babbel Subscription for $170 and Learn New Languages at Your Own Pace
Get lifetime access to this top-rated language learning app with 14 different courses at a fraction of its usual price.
If you've been eager to learn a new language but don't want to shell out a ton of cash to attend classes, you won't want to miss this limited-time offer. StackSocial has lifetime subscriptions to Babbel, our favorite language learning app for people who prefer an online school-type experience, available for just $170 -- but this deal won't last long.
Becoming fluent in a second language is an incredibly useful skill for anyone to acquire, from avid travelers to lifelong learners and everyone in between. If you've been on the fence about investing in a program to help learn a new language, now's the time to dive in. Online language programs allow you to learn at your own pace, anywhere you choose. Right now StackSocial is offering subscriptions with unlimited access for just $170. That knocks a whopping $429 off the lifetime license, which includes all 14 language programs. This deal expires Jan. 29, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and others. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.
The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.
Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is available only for new users.
Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.
Read more: 11 Items to Add to Your Travel Checklist for a Smooth Trip
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software