Nab a Lifetime Babbel Subscription for $170 and Learn New Languages at Your Own Pace

Becoming fluent in a second language is an incredibly useful skill for anyone to acquire, from avid travelers to lifelong learners and everyone in between. Online language programs allow you to learn at your own pace, anywhere you choose.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and others. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Babbel

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is available only for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses. Whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

