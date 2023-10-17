This Massive 75-Inch Hisense 4K Mini-LED TV Is Over $500 Off Today

When it comes to getting the most out of the many, many different sources of entertainment that you can watch on a screen, getting a bigger one is a good way to start. So why not treat yourself to a Hisense 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV and upgrade your home theater setup for under $700.

If that price seems low, that's because it is. It's $500 less than it retails for and $100 less than it's been going for recently, dropping it down to a new all-time low. You were already getting a lot of TV and features for your money before this discount, but now it's a deal you won't want to miss.

The good news starts with that massive 75-inch canvas that will make your TV shows, movies and games look better than ever. It's 4K ready, of course, and features a mini-LED QLED panel for a great quality image, brightness and contrast. Support for all the buzzwords is present and correct, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Full array local dimming helps ensure inky blacks when watching dark content, too.

In terms of connectivity, there's plenty. Four HDMI ports and a pair of USB ports kick things off, while Ethernet and RF ports are included. Things get even more interesting when we go wireless, with Apple's AirPlay 2 and Google's Chromecast included.

Speaking of Google, this Hisense monster runs Google TV which gives you access to apps for all of your favorite streaming services. Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and all the rest are a click away. Just plug in your account details and you'll be watching the latest episode of that hit new show in seconds.

With all of that said, all you need to do now is order. And enjoy that new TV!