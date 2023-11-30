Mac and Windows Versions of Office 2019 Are Down to Just $40 Right Now

Many organizations rely on Office apps, but when you're away from work or school, getting access on your own can get expensive. In fact, grabbing an Office Pro 2021 license will run you $440 when you buy from Microsoft directly. If you're looking for a deal to get the apps you need without a monthly Microsoft 365 subscription, StackSocial has you covered with this Cyber Monday deal. Right now Office 2019 is available for both Windows and Mac for just $40 -- that's a $189 savings. StackSocial doesn't say when this offer will end, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to score it at this price.

Mac users will get the basic Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional version. That includes the same apps as the Mac version, with the exception of Teams -- however, it does add Publisher and Access to round out the suite.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can utilize, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Also, Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac.

Some important things to note -- you'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that does mean that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does, but the Mac license has reached the end of its lifecycle, which means Microsoft's support for this version of Office has ended. Windows users will have extended support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Be sure to check system requirements before you make your purchase to ensure these will work on your device. And if you're looking to upgrade your operating system, there is a bundled deal available that includes both Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro OS for just $10 more -- but this offer expires Dec. 4.