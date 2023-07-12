X
Logitech Prime Day: Check Out These Best Gaming Hardware Deals

Get some new gear for whatever kind of game you play.

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
2 min read
A rendering of the front of the Logitech G Cloud showing the interface thumbnails for supported services
Logitech

Prime Day is on its second day and there are still plenty of deals to shop for, especially for gamers. TVs, monitors and laptops received some big discounts, but those are not the only kind of hardware needed to play video games. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Logitech is one of the biggest manufacturers of gaming hardware, and Prime Day has them on sale with big discounts. Some of the deals, however, may need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 a year. 

Here's a list of some of the best Logitech deals for Prime Day. 

The Logitech G Cloud lying atop a pile of comic books and magazines on a coffee table.

Logitech G-Cloud: 300 (Save $50)

There's a portable device renaissance happening in the video game industry with companies releasing their own handheld hardware to compete with the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. The Logitech G-Cloud is the company's answer although it does things a little differently. It's an Android device designed to play cloud games from services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It can always play native Android games. Read our review of the G-Cloud to see all it can do. 

$300 at Amazon
Logitech g920 racing wheel with pedals

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: $200 (Save $100)

For racing game fans, it's hard to beat having your own racing wheel and pedals. The Logitech G920 has force feedback to give a realistic driving feel. It's compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles and Windows. 

$264 at Amazon
logitech g915 keyboard

Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: $170 (Save $80)

Mechanical keyboards are the rage for PC gamers. They're durable, tend to have faster response times and allow for customizations. The Logitech G915 mechanical keyboard has those benefits along with being wireless. 

$217 at Amazon
logitech-g502-hero-black

Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse: $35 (Save $45)

Considering that a mouse can be used for the PS5, Xbox Series consoles and PC, it doesn't hurt to have a good one. The Logitech G502 has 25,600 DPI for precise aiming, customized mechanical buttons, adjustable weight and programmable buttons. 

$40 at Walmart
Logitech G535 Headset

Logitech G535 Wireless Headset: $80 (Save $130)

A headset is essential for many online multiplayer games, and Logitech makes some good ones. The Logitech g535 wireless headset is lightweight, offers 33 hours of battery life, and is compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. 

$130 at Amazon

Amazon isn't the only retailer with deals on Logitech hardware. Walmart, Best Buy and Target are running their own competing sales events and here are some Logitech deals:

