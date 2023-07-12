Logitech Prime Day: Check Out These Best Gaming Hardware Deals

Logitech

Prime Day is on its second day and there are still plenty of deals to shop for, especially for gamers. TVs, monitors and laptops received some big discounts, but those are not the only kind of hardware needed to play video games.

Logitech is one of the biggest manufacturers of gaming hardware, and Prime Day has them on sale with big discounts. Some of the deals, however, may need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 a year.

Here's a list of some of the best Logitech deals for Prime Day.

Logitech G-Cloud: 300 (Save $50) There's a portable device renaissance happening in the video game industry with companies releasing their own handheld hardware to compete with the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. The Logitech G-Cloud is the company's answer although it does things a little differently. It's an Android device designed to play cloud games from services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It can always play native Android games. Read our review of the G-Cloud to see all it can do. $300 at Amazon

Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: $170 (Save $80) Mechanical keyboards are the rage for PC gamers. They're durable, tend to have faster response times and allow for customizations. The Logitech G915 mechanical keyboard has those benefits along with being wireless. $217 at Amazon

Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse: $35 (Save $45) Considering that a mouse can be used for the PS5, Xbox Series consoles and PC, it doesn't hurt to have a good one. The Logitech G502 has 25,600 DPI for precise aiming, customized mechanical buttons, adjustable weight and programmable buttons. $40 at Walmart

Logitech G535 Wireless Headset: $80 (Save $130) A headset is essential for many online multiplayer games, and Logitech makes some good ones. The Logitech g535 wireless headset is lightweight, offers 33 hours of battery life, and is compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. $130 at Amazon

