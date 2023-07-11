Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops You Can Get Today

Amazon's Prime Day event launched today and brought a ton of amazing deals on impressive tech. That means it's a good time to buy a laptop if you're heading off to college in the fall or are looking to upgrade your current computer. There are some impressive deals available right now on some of the best laptops available -- from lightweight ultraportables to powerful gaming laptops. Taking advantage of these limited-time discounts can potentially save you hundreds of dollars, making it possible to grab a better laptop at a lower price.

And Amazon isn't the only retailer dropping prices on laptops right now. Best Buy, Walmart and other stores have competing sales going and even PC makers like Dell, Acer and HP are offering discounts when buying directly from their sites, too. One thing you should know when it comes to Amazon's sales, though: For Prime-exclusive deals on Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber ($139 a year). There is a way around it, though.

As one of CNET's PC experts, I've scanned the current sales and dropped some of the best deals I've found so far. We'll keep updating this list as older deals expire and new ones drop, so check back for the latest offers.

Best Prime Day deals on laptops

Stephen Shankland/CNET Apple MacBook Air M1: $750 (save 25%) The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is Apple's least expensive laptop... and it's still $1,000. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has it for only $750. That's as low as it goes for this excellent little laptop. This configuration has 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory, so if your computing needs stretch beyond the everyday for school or the home office, this might feel limiting. But as an entry-level MacBook, it's pretty great. Read our Apple MacBook Air M1 (Late 2020) review. $750 at Amazon

Josh Goldman/CNET Acer Swift X 14: $630 (save 31%) This 14-inch laptop regularly sells for about $930 and gets you impressive specs for the price. Its performance was strong and it can handle basic content creation such as editing photos and video. And although it's not made specifically for it, the Swift X 14 makes a good casual gaming laptop, thanks to its entry-level Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. Battery life lasted for more than 12 hours in our tests too. There is one catch to getting this Prime Day deal, however: . Because supplies are limited at its $630 sale price, you have to request an invitation from Amazon through a button on its Amazon product page. Still, if you're in the market for a small laptop with extra graphics performance capabilities, request the invite. Read our Acer Swift X 14 review. $630 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Acer Swift X 14: $630 (save 31%)

Lenovo Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16IRX8H: $2,200 (save $551) Lenovo doesn't always make it easy to know exactly how much money you'll save on a laptop on sale. I've been doing comparison shopping like this for nearly two decades, though, so I can spot a good deal and, well, this is a good one. It's loaded with higher-end components -- 13th-gen Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080, 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD, and it's topped off with a 2.5K-resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate. We tested this combo, and it hit 190 frames per second on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Guardians of the Galaxy set to their highest image quality at 1080p. By comparison, Alienware's m16 with a near-identical configuration is $2,550 (and that's its sale price with $200 off). $2,200 at B&H

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14: $800 (save 43%) If you want a small gaming laptop with a small price, this is it. This Zephyrus 14 has an older AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPU and an Nvidia midrange 3060 discrete GPU, but it will still hold its own with demanding games at reduced settings. But it's that you're getting that performance in a slim laptop that weighs a hair over 3.5 pounds that's the impressive part. Well, that and it's more than 40% off its original price of $1,400. $800 at Best Buy You're receiving price alerts for Asus ROG Zephyrus 14: $800 (save 43%)

Other Prime Day or Black Friday in July laptop deals: