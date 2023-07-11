Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops You Can Get Today

Amazon and other retailers have slashed prices on a variety of great laptops, making it a great time to upgrade.
Amazon's Prime Day event launched today and brought a ton of amazing deals on impressive tech. That means it's a good time to buy a laptop if you're heading off to college in the fall or are looking to upgrade your current computer. There are some impressive deals available right now on some of the best laptops available -- from lightweight ultraportables to powerful gaming laptops. Taking advantage of these limited-time discounts can potentially save you hundreds of dollars, making it possible to grab a better laptop at a lower price.
And Amazon isn't the only retailer dropping prices on laptops right now. Best Buy, Walmart and other stores have competing sales going and even PC makers like Dell, Acer and HP are offering discounts when buying directly from their sites, too. One thing you should know when it comes to Amazon's sales, though: For Prime-exclusive deals on Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber ($139 a year). There is a way around it, though.
As one of CNET's PC experts, I've scanned the current sales and dropped some of the best deals I've found so far. We'll keep updating this list as older deals expire and new ones drop, so check back for the latest offers.
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is Apple's least expensive laptop... and it's still $1,000. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has it for only $750. That's as low as it goes for this excellent little laptop. This configuration has 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory, so if your computing needs stretch beyond the everyday for school or the home office, this might feel limiting. But as an entry-level MacBook, it's pretty great.
This 14-inch laptop regularly sells for about $930 and gets you impressive specs for the price. Its performance was strong and it can handle basic content creation such as editing photos and video. And although it's not made specifically for it, the Swift X 14 makes a good casual gaming laptop, thanks to its entry-level Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. Battery life lasted for more than 12 hours in our tests too. There is one catch to getting this Prime Day deal, however:
Lenovo doesn't always make it easy to know exactly how much money you'll save on a laptop on sale. I've been doing comparison shopping like this for nearly two decades, though, so I can spot a good deal and, well, this is a good one. It's loaded with higher-end components -- 13th-gen Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080, 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD, and it's topped off with a 2.5K-resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate. We tested this combo, and it hit 190 frames per second on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Guardians of the Galaxy set to their highest image quality at 1080p.
By comparison, Alienware's m16 with a near-identical configuration is $2,550 (and that's its sale price with $200 off).
Ahead of Prime Day, Acer is having a Black Friday in July sale, and one of its best deals is on this gaming laptop. The Nitro laptops are the company's budget-friendly gaming models, so the prices are already good for what you're getting. But this particular configuration is loaded with upper-midrange components including an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8GB of memory and 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM. This configuration (AN515-46-R0EQ) was priced at $2,200, which was reasonable when it was initially released last year. The current sale price of $1,250 is the lowest I've seen it. Read our Nitro 5 review.
If you want a small gaming laptop with a small price, this is it. This Zephyrus 14 has an older AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPU and an Nvidia midrange 3060 discrete GPU, but it will still hold its own with demanding games at reduced settings. But it's that you're getting that performance in a slim laptop that weighs a hair over 3.5 pounds that's the impressive part. Well, that and it's more than 40% off its original price of $1,400.
The HP Laptop 17 is a super-basic laptop with a big 17-inch display. The $330 configuration will cover you for simple home office tasks, web browsing, email, and keeping up with friends and family on video chat or social networks. If you can afford to spend $70 more, I recommend upgrading to a newer version of the $650 configuration we tested that's currently on sale for $400 for more processing power to keep it from feeling slow. Read our HP Laptop 17 review.
Other Prime Day or Black Friday in July laptop deals: