Best Prime Day 2023 Monitor Deals

There are a ton of monitor sales going on during the week of Amazon Prime Day, just as there are during any major sale season (I'm looking at you, Black Friday), and a surprisingly large number of decent ones. I've done my best to narrow the field to a small set of solid monitor deals that I'm comfortable recommending, but it's by no means comprehensive.

I've seen more new-to-market models with discounts than usual (notably LG): They stand out in a sea of old models that companies are trying to sell off. This isn't a static list, though, so check back to see updates with new recommendations, expired prices and out-of-stock sadness.

Acer Acer Nitro XV272U, 27-inch 1440p 170Hz OC: $190 (save $110) This is an excellent price for a monitor at this size, resolution and refresh rate, combined with other perks like speakers (though don't expect good quality sound), a broad 95% P3 color gamut (and Acer usually does a fair job with its factory calibration) and above-average brightness (peak 400 nits). Plus Acer's Nitro series -- its mainstream gaming line -- is generally reliable and well liked. $190 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Acer Nitro XV272U, 27-inch 1440p 170Hz OC: $190 (save $110)

HP HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (save $140) This is a good price for this relatively well designed, basic model -- this one has a stand that actually supports height adjustment, which is why you may see versions of it or competitors that are a bit cheaper, but your back will love you for paying a tiny bit extra. And it's a little sleeker looking than most, with easy to access connections,. $130 at Best Buy You're receiving price alerts for HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (save $140)

Sceptre Sceptre C305B, curved 30-inch 1080p 200Hz: $170 (save $80) Sceptre has some wildly popular monitors, including this one, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. If you're wondering why it's so cheap for a large screen, it's partly the 2,560x1,080 resolution, which is a bit low for a screen this size, plus it's a fairly low-brightness (250 nits) panel. But it does have speakers that should be good enough for your beep-boop notifications (though that's about it). $170 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Sceptre C305B, curved 30-inch 1080p 200Hz: $170 (save $80)

Dell Dell S2721H, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $164 (save $16) Like the HP M27h, this is one of Dell's meat-and-potatoes monitors, which is primarily work friendly but can be decent for entry gaming. I wouldn't pay a lot for it, but the sale price is good -- it's been cheaper, but not all that often. $164 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Dell S2721H, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $164 (save $16)

