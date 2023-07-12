X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Best Prime Day Fitness DealsLG OLED TV on Sale NowBest Amazon Prime Day DealsBest Prime Day Deals Under $50Best Apple Prime Day DealsOur Prime Day Live BlogPrime Day Offers Under $25Best Walmart Plus Week Deals
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Prime Day 2023 Monitor Deals

Monitors can get painfully expensive; check out these models discounted to more wallet-soothing prices.

LoriGruninNewHeadshot.jpg
LoriGruninNewHeadshot.jpg
Lori Grunin Senior Editor / Advice
I've been reviewing hardware and software, devising testing methodology and handed out buying advice for what seems like forever; I'm currently absorbed by computers and gaming hardware, but previously spent many years concentrating on cameras. I've also volunteered with a cat rescue for over 15 years doing adoptions, designing marketing materials, managing volunteers and, of course, photographing cats.
Expertise Photography, PCs and laptops, gaming and gaming accessories
See full bio
Lori Grunin
2 min read
$850 at Amazon
The LG Ultragear OLED 27-inch monitor angled to your left on a wood surface with a blue and purple curtain in the background and a water drop abstract on the screen
LG UltraGear 27 OLED, 27-inch 1440p 240Hz: $850 (save $150)
$850 at Amazon
$190 at Amazon
acer-nitro-xv272u-vbmiiprx
Acer Nitro XV272U, 27-inch 1440p 170Hz OC: $190 (save $110)
$190 at Amazon
$130 at Best Buy
hp-m27h
HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (save $140)
$130 at Best Buy
$170 at Amazon
sceptre-c305b
Sceptre C305B, curved 30-inch 1080p 200Hz: $170 (save $80)
$170 at Amazon
$164 at Amazon
dell-s2721h
Dell S2721H, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $164 (save $16)
$164 at Amazon

There are a ton of monitor sales going on during the week of Amazon Prime Day, just as there are during any major sale season (I'm looking at you, Black Friday), and a surprisingly large number of decent ones. I've done my best to narrow the field to a small set of solid monitor deals that I'm comfortable recommending, but it's by no means comprehensive.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

I've seen more new-to-market models with discounts than usual (notably LG): They stand out in a sea of old models that companies are trying to sell off. This isn't a static list, though, so check back to see updates with new recommendations, expired prices and out-of-stock sadness.

The LG Ultragear OLED 27-inch monitor angled to your left on a wood surface with a blue and purple curtain in the background and a water drop abstract on the screen
Lori Grunin/CNET

LG UltraGear 27 OLED, 27-inch 1440p 240Hz: $850 (save $150)

This 27-inch OLED display is a great general-purpose model that's equally suitable for gaming, graphics and work, with a ton of features for each of those -- from calibration software to high-refresh rate (with OLED's fast pixel response) to reading-friendly high contrast.

LG UltraGear 27 OLED review

$850 at Amazon
acer-nitro-xv272u-vbmiiprx
Acer

Acer Nitro XV272U, 27-inch 1440p 170Hz OC: $190 (save $110)

This is an excellent price for a monitor at this size, resolution and refresh rate, combined with other perks like speakers (though don't expect good quality sound), a broad 95% P3 color gamut (and Acer usually does a fair job with its factory calibration) and above-average brightness (peak 400 nits). Plus Acer's Nitro series -- its mainstream gaming line -- is generally reliable and well liked. 

$190 at Amazon
hp-m27h
HP

HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (save $140)

This is a good price for this relatively well designed, basic model -- this one has a stand that actually supports height adjustment, which is why you may see versions of it or competitors that are a bit cheaper, but your back will love you for paying a tiny bit extra. And it's a little sleeker looking than most, with easy to access connections,.

$130 at Best Buy
sceptre-c305b
Sceptre

Sceptre C305B, curved 30-inch 1080p 200Hz: $170 (save $80)

Sceptre has some wildly popular monitors, including this one, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. If you're wondering why it's so cheap for a large screen, it's partly the 2,560x1,080 resolution, which is a bit low for a screen this size, plus it's a fairly low-brightness (250 nits) panel. But it does have speakers that should be good enough for your beep-boop notifications (though that's about it).

$170 at Amazon
dell-s2721h
Dell

Dell S2721H, 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $164 (save $16)

Like the HP M27h, this is one of Dell's meat-and-potatoes monitors, which is primarily work friendly but can be decent for entry gaming. I wouldn't pay a lot for it, but the sale price is good -- it's been cheaper, but not all that often.

$164 at Amazon

More monitor deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers