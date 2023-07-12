Best Prime Day 2023 Monitor Deals

Monitors can get painfully expensive; check out these models discounted to more wallet-soothing prices.
There are a ton of monitor sales going on during the week of Amazon Prime Day, just as there are during any major sale season (I'm looking at you, Black Friday), and a surprisingly large number of decent ones. I've done my best to narrow the field to a small set of solid monitor deals that I'm comfortable recommending, but it's by no means comprehensive.
I've seen more new-to-market models with discounts than usual (notably LG): They stand out in a sea of old models that companies are trying to sell off. This isn't a static list, though, so check back to see updates with new recommendations, expired prices and out-of-stock sadness.
This 27-inch OLED display is a great general-purpose model that's equally suitable for gaming, graphics and work, with a ton of features for each of those -- from calibration software to high-refresh rate (with OLED's fast pixel response) to reading-friendly high contrast.
This is an excellent price for a monitor at this size, resolution and refresh rate, combined with other perks like speakers (though don't expect good quality sound), a broad 95% P3 color gamut (and Acer usually does a fair job with its factory calibration) and above-average brightness (peak 400 nits). Plus Acer's Nitro series -- its mainstream gaming line -- is generally reliable and well liked.
This is a good price for this relatively well designed, basic model -- this one has a stand that actually supports height adjustment, which is why you may see versions of it or competitors that are a bit cheaper, but your back will love you for paying a tiny bit extra. And it's a little sleeker looking than most, with easy to access connections,.
Sceptre has some wildly popular monitors, including this one, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. If you're wondering why it's so cheap for a large screen, it's partly the 2,560x1,080 resolution, which is a bit low for a screen this size, plus it's a fairly low-brightness (250 nits) panel. But it does have speakers that should be good enough for your beep-boop notifications (though that's about it).
Like the HP M27h, this is one of Dell's meat-and-potatoes monitors, which is primarily work friendly but can be decent for entry gaming. I wouldn't pay a lot for it, but the sale price is good -- it's been cheaper, but not all that often.