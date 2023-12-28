Our Favorite High-End OLED TV Is Over $400 Off and Comes With a $160 Gift Card

If you're looking to upgrade your TV going into 2024, the LG C3 is one of our top recommendations. With a sleek design and stunning OLED display, it's our favorite high-end TV of 2023 and right now you can grab one with $400 off at Woot. Better yet, the 65-inch smart TV also comes bundled with a $160 Visa gift card at no extra cost which is as good as getting that money back in cash.

At $1,597, it's still a sizeable investment but the price on offer today at Woot is matching Amazon's current all-time low pricing with the gift card sweetening the deal further. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, this LG TV is offered brand new with a full manufacturer warranty.

According to CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier, the LG OLED C3 "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." It has a stunning self-lit OLED 4K display, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors, sharp contrast and dazzling brightness. And its new sixth-gen A9 processor uses AI to automatically upscale the look and sound of your shows and movies for a better experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and has a dedicated filmmaker mode, which makes it a great choice for serious cinephiles. It's an awesome pick for gamers, too, thanks to its fluid 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 0.1-millisecond response time. And with an ultrathin bezel, it has a sleek look that won't clash with your home's decor.

It's not an understatement to say that the LG C3 is probably one of the most versatile OLED TVs you'll find right now. That said, if you still want something a bit different, be sure to check out these other OLED TV deals.