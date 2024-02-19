Last Day to Get Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for $40

A lot of people who use Microsoft Office don't really need the full subscription to the latest version -- they just need to be able to open and perform basic actions on Word, Excel and PowerPoint files. If that's your situation, skip the $7 a month subscription to Microsoft 365 and spring for a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Professional 2019 for only $40, an 82% discount off the original $229 price. The deal is valid for both Mac and Windows versions of Microsoft Office, but you'll need to act quickly -- it expires today.

There are actually two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the basic Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with more apps. Just note that you won't get Microsoft Teams here.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Also, Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac.

Some important things to note -- you'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that does mean that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does, but the Mac license has reached the end of its lifecycle, which means Microsoft's support for this version of Office has ended. Windows users will have extended support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Now that you have some sweet new software you might need a computer to go with it. Make sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.