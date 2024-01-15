Knock 25% Off Eero's Most Powerful Mesh Routers With This Coupon

While your average router could probably do a good job of covering the whole house if you could place it in the center of your home, it's never that simple. Regulations, home designs and the excessive cost of rerouting cables don't always make it easy, and you still might not get perfect coverage in every room. That's where mesh routers routers come in, as they can do a better job of covering your whole home with high-speed Wi-Fi.

One of the most powerful systems out there is Amazon's latest Eero Max 7, which has a ton of features packed into it. It's quite expensive at base price, clocking in at $1,700 for the three-pack with the widest coverage. Luckily, you can use the code HOTWIRE25 to get 25% off the order, bringing the price down to just $1,275, and that discount code applies to the two-pack and single options as well.

One of the most impressive things about the Eero Max 7 is that it can cover a whopping 7,500 square feet if you opt for the three-pack. Even better, it can let you hit up to 4.5 Gbps speeds on a wireless network, which is pretty impressive when you consider how big the coverage area is. You can also get up to 9.54 Gbps, although, realistically, both speeds are higher than most folks will need since the median speed in the US is around 220 Mbps, so you're mostly getting this for the coverage.

That said, it's also great if you have a ton of devices in your home that need connectivity since it can handle over 200 connected devices. So you can connect all your phones, computers, smart home devices, security cameras and anything else you can think of on the same network. Also, Eero throws in six months of the Eero Plus subscription for free, which gives you stuff like a VPN, 1Password password manager, ad blocking, and some other solid additions.

Overall, if you're looking for something powerful with tons of coverage, the Eero Max 7 is an excellent option. That said, if its still too pricey for you, then check out some of these other excellent mesh router deals as well.