JBL's Bar 5.0 Soundbar Is Down to $230 (Save $170)

Soundbars are a great way to upgrade your entertainment setup without investing in a total home theater system. Most TV sets struggle with audio quality with their own built-in speakers, but a good soundbar can provide more powerful sound for your favorite content -- and right now you can get 43% off the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar, bringing the price to just $230. That's a $170 savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This 5.0-channel, 250-watt soundbar has multibeam technology and virtual Dolby Atmos, along with four passive radiators that deliver substantial bass sound without the need for a separate subwoofer. Once the soundbar is set up with multibeam calibration ready to go, you should be able to hear your audio shift side to side or up and down as it passes through different channels for a surround-sound audio effect.

Having a soundbar right under your TV is a far more compact option than other speaker systems, and this JBL model is only 28 inches long while still delivering an immersive sound suitable for TV and music alike. It also has HDMI passthrough to connect multiple devices, as well as built-in Chromecast, AirPlay and Amazon Alexa to make streaming simple.

