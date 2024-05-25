I Fell In Love With This Cookware Brand, And It's 25% Off In Memorial Day Sales

It may not be the sexiest thing to gush over a stainless steel pot that's a visually understated kitchen workhorse, but my first Made In saucier made me a believer in the premium Italian-made brand. In fact, I found myself unabashedly monologuing everything I love about my Made In pot earlier this week with a cousin who's in the market for a new cookware set -- including all the ways I use it. So when I saw the up-to-25% off Made In's premium pots and pans as part of the mega Memorial Day sales on right now, I audibly gasped and immediately shot my family member the link (you're welcome, cuz).

See, I bought the 3-quart saucier 18 months ago on a similar sale, and fell in love with its thoughtful design elements and polished construction -- things that matter to me greatly as someone who spends hours a day cooking, and often takes on ridiculous weekend projects like, I don't know, koji-marinated duck confit (delicious) and super eggy cinnamon stick ice cream.

This pot is now the one I pull out daily to sauté onions, steam rice pilafs, boil pasta, slowly heat ice cream custard bases -- you name it. I can't recommend Made In highly enough, especially with the juicy promise of savings. And yes, I will be adding to my own Made In collection as well, shelf space be damned. (By the way, here are the six major shopping and deal bonanzas left in 2024.)

Why Made In's pot is my favorite this Memorial Day

So what do I like about this made-in-Italy brand? I'll admit, at first my saucier somehow seemed larger than I expected, but after the first time I used it, I quickly realized I was dead wrong.

Just as a point of reference, my cookware collection includes venerable brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and Tramontina. My kitchen has duplicate and triplicate pots, pans, Dutch Ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron slabs and stock pots of nearly every shape and size. But none is used as heavily as this Made In saucier -- which, like other top brands, is also five-ply stainless steel.

I mentioned thoughtful design elements and excellent construction as two of the check points that make my 3-quart saucier so awesome. Many of these design elements carry through the line, but since this is the pot I own, it's the one I'll be talking about in connection with Memorial Days sales.

Shape: One reason I initially thought this pot was oversize is because it isn't just a circular base with straight sides that tower up (though some other Made In pots are). The sides of this particular pot curve out, creating a more bubbly, rounded appearance. That means there's a natural arc for your wooden spoon, offset silicone spatula or whisk to go. Caramelized onions don't get stuck in the corners and then soldered onto the sides. On the contrary, food circulates around the base for a more even cook, the finished product is loads easier to scoop out, and the pan is consequently much easier to clean. A+.

Handle: Unlike All-Clad and others, the Made In's signature handle design doesn't jut straight out the side. On my saucier, there's a short 45-ish degree stem (I didn't measure the exact angle, sorry) before the handle levels out at about 90 degrees. I don't have a lot of height or strength leverage so for me, the particular design results in excellent balance, making the pot easy enough and relatively comfortable to maneuver, even when brimming with hot water. It also fits easily into my short-height oven racks. The smooth, rounded handle is also way less biting on bare hands when I'm lifting the pot, compared to my All-Clad, which has a scooped-out handle that always seems to claw into my skin -- though I still like the cook on these pots and pans. (Other Made In designs have different handle shapes, like the curved frying pan.)

Lid: The stainless brush grain is appealing, but the real treat here is the fit. The bezels are beautifully designed for a tight seal, the lid is slightly domed to collect steam and the lid's handle is solidly attached and ergonomically designed for a comfortable pull when you're checking the mouth-watering contents within.

Construction: Everything about my Made In pot's fabrication feels sturdy, thick (contributing to even and diffuse heating), and up for any challenge. I never have to worry about it, and cleanup is easy with those sloped sides and brushed finish. If hot water, soap and a cheap plastic scraper don't do the job, then either plain white vinegar, baking soda or Bar Keeper's Friend will (separately, not together!).

